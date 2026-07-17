North Tahoe Watersports Announces Summer 2026 North Lake Tahoe Boat Rental Fleet

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1st Place Award Winner: North Tahoe Watersports unveils its Summer 2026 boat rental fleet with premium boats and top lake experiences.

KINGS BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Tahoe Watersports, Inc., is a full-service water sports and North Lake Tahoe boat rental company operating from three locations on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe. The company has announced full summer 2026 availability across its boat rental fleet, parasailing programs, personal watercraft rentals, and water sports equipment rental services. The company's summer season runs from May 7 through September 22, 2026, weather permitting.North Tahoe Watersports is proud to have earned the Best of North Lake Tahoe 2026 – 1st Place award, recognizing its commitment to delivering exceptional boating and water sports experiences. The award reflects the company's dedication to outstanding customer service, premium equipment, and unforgettable adventures on Lake Tahoe.North Tahoe Watersports operates from Kings Beach State Recreation Area at 8400 N Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, CA 96143; Tahoe City Marina at 700 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145; and Tahoe City Boat and Jet Ski Rentals at 120 Grove Street, Tahoe City, CA 96145. The three-location structure provides North Shore visitors with multiple access points for the lake's primary recreational watercraft categories.The company's summer 2026 fleet includes Cobalt bowrider vessels for groups seeking higher-speed performance and water skiing capability, single and double-decker tritoons for larger groups prioritizing deck space and stability, and MasterCraft surf boats for groups focused on wake surfing and wake boarding. Captains and instructors are available across all vessel categories. Multi-day boat rental packages are also available for guests planning extended stays on the North Shore."Our position on the North Shore gives guests access to the full range of Lake Tahoe's geography, from the eastern shore's granite formations near Sand Harbor to the open midlake crossing toward Emerald Bay," said a representative of North Tahoe Watersports. "The three-location setup allows us to serve guests based in Kings Beach, Tahoe City, and throughout the North Shore without requiring them to travel to a single fixed marina."East Shore Lake Tahoe boating access is a consistent demand driver among the company's customer base. The Sand Harbor area on the Nevada eastern shore, with its documented water clarity and distinctive granite shallow formations, is a common destination for North Shore departures. The company's rental fleet is permitted to travel to Emerald Bay, a notable feature in a rental market where not all operators extend this access to guests.The company's parasailing program operates from two locations. Morning (AM) parasailing sessions depart from Tahoe City Marina. Afternoon (PM) parasailing sessions operate from the Kings Beach location. The program is open to guests aged 6 and older, with tandem configurations available for multiple passengers in a single flight. Lake Tahoe luxury boat rentals through North Tahoe Watersports include private dock delivery for guests with access to buoys, boat lifts, or slips on the North Shore. This service extends to Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Carnelian Bay, Agate Bay, and Tahoe Vista. Multi-day rentals are coordinated through the company's booking team for guests planning consecutive-day lake access.The company also provides kayak rentals, stand-up paddleboard rentals, pedal boat rentals, aqua cycle rentals, and general water sports equipment rental services from its Kings Beach location. Digital waivers are available in advance through the company website, and online booking is offered for most activity categories."Summer demand on the North Shore concentrates significantly in July and August, and we see peak weekend availability go early in the season," said a representative of North Tahoe Watersports. "We encourage guests planning trips around major summer weekends to book their fleet and activity preferences well in advance to ensure availability."Surf boat rental in Lake Tahoe through the company's MasterCraft fleet is available with captains experienced in ballast configuration and wake optimization for the lake's conditions. Morning sessions in low-traffic midlake areas typically produce the cleanest wake surfing conditions, and the company's team can advise on optimal departure timing based on weather and lake traffic patterns at the time of booking.The company is accessible to groups planning bachelorette celebrations, bachelor outings, corporate retreats, family reunions, and general recreation. The three-location structure and diverse fleet allow groups to build multi-activity itineraries managed through a single operator, from morning paddleboarding and jet ski sessions to afternoon boat charters and parasailing.About North Tahoe Watersports, Inc.North Tahoe Watersports, Inc. is a full-service water sports and Tahoe City boat rental company based on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, California. The company operates three locations serving Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Carnelian Bay, Incline Village, and the broader North and East Shore areas. Services include parasailing, boat rentals, jet ski rentals, stand-up paddleboard rentals, kayak rentals, pedal boat rentals, aqua cycle rentals, multi-day boat rentals, and private dock delivery. The company is committed to guest safety and operates fully inspected and maintained equipment across all activity categories. Season runs May 7 through September 22 annually.Media Contact:Kings Beach State Recreation Area8400 N Lake Blvd, King's Beach, CA 96143, Phone: 530-546-9253Tahoe City Marina700 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145, Phone: 530-583-7245Tahoe City Boat and Jetski Rentals120 Grove St., Tahoe City, CA 96145, Phone: 530-583-9253Email- info@northtahoewatersports.com

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