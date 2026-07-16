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Atlabs' kids AI agents turn songs into animated music videos and stories into cartoon episodes, with consistent characters across an entire series.

Every kids' channel is built on a character children trust. We custom-trained these agents so anyone can produce what used to take an animation team - with a mascot that never changes.” — Archit Rathi

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlabs , the end-to-end AI video generation platform, has launched two custom-trained kids video workflows: an AI Kids Music Video Agent that turns any children's song into a finished, beat-synced animated music video, and a separate AI Kids Cartoon Agent that produces animated story episodes from a story concept. Together they make Atlabs one of the first AI video platforms purpose-built for children's content creators - nursery rhyme channels, lullaby producers, kids' cartoon storytellers, and educational video makers - rather than adapting general-purpose video generation for kids.Why Kids' Edutainment Is the Category to WatchKids' content is one of YouTube's largest categories. Cocomelon alone has drawn hundreds of millions of subscribers and over 220 billion lifetime views, and its parent company Moonbug Entertainment was acquired for roughly $3 billion. At the same time, YouTube has been actively removing low-quality "AI slop" kids' channels - raising the bar for anyone entering the space and widening the gap between generic AI clip generators and tools built for consistent, narrative, family-safe kids' content.Traditional animation has kept most creators out of this market: professional 2D or 3D animation cost thousands of dollars per finished minute, putting a full nursery rhyme video or cartoon episode out of reach for independent creators, teachers, and small studios. AI song generation tools like Suno removed the cost barrier on the audio side. The Atlabs AI kids agents are built to do the same for the video side.What the AI Kids Music Video Agent DoesThe kids music video generator turns a children's song into a complete animated music video with consistent character, objects, locations & narrative continuity. The track can be uploaded as an MP3 or pasted as a Suno / Soundcloud link - the agent first reads the track's tempo, mood, structure, and stem-separated vocals, so the animation follows the actual rhythm of the song: a counting song gets a playful chase, a lullaby gets a starlit stroll.It works in two modes:1. Narrative mode: cinematic storytelling built around the song, without lip sync. Suited to storybook songs, lullaby videos, and bedtime story music.2. Performance mode: characters lip-sync the vocals, built for sing-along videos, nursery rhymes, and kids' rhyme channels where children sing along with an on-screen character.The AI Kids Cartoon Video Agent The separate cartoon workflow generates animated story episodes from a story concept rather than a song - a counting adventure, a lesson about sharing, an alphabet quest, a bedtime story. It is designed for kids' cartoon channels and educational content creators producing episodic learning content, where the same characters need to carry a story week after week. The episodes can be up to 20 minutes each in length.The defining requirement of children's content is a recognizable, recurring character: the same mascot, animal, or child avatar appearing identical in episode one and episode fifty. This is where most AI video generators fail - characters drift between scenes, let alone between videos.Atlabs solves this with a Cast library: each character locked with their face, outfit, and proportions across every scene, every video, and every future release in a series. Recurring objects and locations can be locked the same way. Characters can be AI-generated or uploaded by the creator.Across both workflows, creators choose from 30+ kid-friendly animation styles including 3D Cartoon, Claymation, Cozy Plush, Soft Pastel 2D, and Paper Cutout, pick an aspect ratio, and select from AI-generated concepts - or describe their own.Unlike one-shot generators, Atlabs provides frame-level editing control: creators can regenerate individual frames, swap camera angles, and fine-tune lip sync using an @mention system that references saved characters. A single session also outputs vertical cuts for Shorts and Reels, a thumbnail, and captions in 40+ languages - including major regional languages - making it suited to multilingual nursery rhyme and regional-language kids' channels.Atlabs custom trained agents also orchestrate across all leading video generation models including Kling, Seedance, Omni, Veo, Hailuo, and Wan within one interface, routing each scene to the best-fit model rather than locking creators to a single engine.How Atlabs Compares to Runway, Pika, and Other AI Video ToolsGeneral-purpose AI video generators remain strong for their specific jobs: Runway leads for camera-directed, photorealistic shots and deep editing control - for fashion and individual ad clips generation; Pika & Kling are fast and effective for stylized one-off clips. The gap appears on a full kids' music video or cartoon episode: clip-by-clip tools require generating scenes separately, fighting for character consistency, and editing everything together manually. The Atlabs agents plan the story around the music or script and output a finished, publishable video - typically in minutes rather than the weeks a traditional animation pipeline takes.Pricing: Atlabs offers a free trial; paid plans start at $15/month. The platform serves 50,000+ users across music videos, kids' content, and brand video.Frequently Asked Questions1. What is the best AI tool to turn a kids' song into an animated music video? Atlabs' kids music video agent is purpose-built for this: it reads a song's tempo, vocals, and structure and produces a finished, beat-synced animated video with consistent characters - rather than short clips requiring manual assembly. Also works well for multi-performer songs, and cartoon series.2. Can AI make a kids' cartoon episode without animation skills? Yes - Atlabs' kids cartoon workflow generates animated story episodes from a story concept, with no animation, storyboarding, or editing experience required.3. How do I keep the same character in every video on my kids' channel? Atlabs' Cast library uses multi-angle character reference sheets that keep a mascot or character visually identical across every scene, video, and future release in a series. You can also keep objects, and locations consistent.4. Does it support regional languages? Yes - video creation is supported in 40+ languages, including Spanish, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, French, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and more.

Create AI Kids Videos in Minutes | Atlabs AI Video Agents

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