Upgames Concludes Successful SiGMA Africa 2026 Exhibition with New Partnership Opportunities

Upgames team meeting with operators and partners at Stand 125 during SiGMA Africa 2026 in Cape Town.

At SiGMA Africa 2026, Upgaming met operators, aggregators, and platform providers from African iGaming industry and showcased portfolio of 20+ mini games.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The event was Upgames' first exhibition focused on the African market and gave the team a chance to meet new partners, reconnect with existing contacts, and learn more about the region's growing iGaming industry.Throughout the exhibition, visitors stopped by Stand 125 to explore the Upgames portfolio and discuss possible partnerships. Many conversations focused on game integrations, content distribution, and future cooperation. Some visitors were already familiar with Upgames and its mini games, while others were discovering them for the first time.During the event, Upgames presented its full collection of mini games , including popular titles such as Dino and Aero . The company's latest releases, Pandastic and Wingz, also attracted strong interest from operators looking to add new content to their platforms.Over the three days, the team met with operators, aggregators, and technology providers that are expanding across Africa. Many of these meetings went beyond introductions and became detailed discussions about future integrations and business opportunities. Several of these conversations are now continuing after the event.The exhibition also brought an unexpected challenge. On the second day, a fire broke out overnight at a stand located next to the Upgames booth, completely destroying it. Because of the incident, Upgames could no longer use its stand and had to move its meetings to other locations inside the exhibition. Despite the disruption, the team continued meeting with partners and completed its planned schedule.Overall, SiGMA Africa was a productive event for Upgames and confirmed the company's belief that Africa is an exciting market with strong growth potential. The team saw growing interest in mini games and had the opportunity to build relationships with companies looking to expand their game offering."SiGMA Africa gave us the opportunity to meet many companies that are actively growing in the region," said Harris Reynolds, Chief Marketing Officer at Upgaming. "We had many valuable conversations about our games, future integrations, and possible partnerships. We're excited to continue these discussions and work more closely with operators across Africa."Following the exhibition, Upgames will continue working with the companies it met in Cape Town as it expands its presence in the African market.

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