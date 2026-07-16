Covington Carpet Care Expands Home Cleaning and Restoration Services

Commercial Carpet Cleaning Service Residential carpet cleaning services best upholstery cleaning services Cleaning and Restoration.

Covington Carpet Care expands commercial and residential cleaning services with professional carpet, upholstery, floor care, and restoration solutions.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covington Carpet Care has announced the expansion of its home cleaning and restoration services, strengthening its ability to serve homeowners, businesses, and property managers throughout Little Rock and the surrounding areas. The expanded service portfolio includes carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, floor care, and restoration services designed to help maintain cleaner, healthier, and well-maintained indoor environments while addressing the growing demand for professional property care.As residential and commercial properties continue to experience daily wear from foot traffic, spills, allergens, moisture, and seasonal weather conditions, many property owners are placing greater emphasis on routine maintenance and professional cleaning. In response to these evolving needs, Covington Carpet Care has expanded its operational capabilities to provide broader service availability, flexible scheduling, and comprehensive cleaning solutions for both residential and commercial clients.Expanded Cleaning and Restoration ServicesThe expanded services include professional carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, hardwood floor cleaning, area rug cleaning, stain treatment, odor removal, pet stain removal, and water damage restoration. These services are available for homes, offices, retail stores, healthcare facilities, apartment communities, hospitality properties, educational institutions, and other commercial buildings throughout the service area.Professional cleaning helps remove embedded dirt, dust, allergens, and contaminants that routine household cleaning may not fully eliminate. Regular maintenance can also help preserve the appearance and longevity of flooring and upholstered furnishings while contributing to a cleaner indoor environment.Supporting Residential and Commercial Property CareAs part of the expansion, the company has strengthened its Commercial Carpet Cleaning Services to better support businesses that require scheduled maintenance and dependable cleaning solutions. Commercial properties often experience higher levels of daily foot traffic, making routine professional cleaning an important part of maintaining clean and welcoming spaces for employees, customers, and visitors.The company works with offices, retail locations, churches, schools, healthcare facilities, apartment complexes, restaurants, hospitality properties, and other commercial facilities. Flexible scheduling options allow businesses to maintain their facilities while minimizing disruptions to normal operations.The expansion also enhances the company's Residential carpet cleaning services , providing homeowners with additional scheduling availability for routine maintenance, seasonal deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, and specialized stain removal. Residential carpets are exposed to everyday traffic, pets, food spills, and outdoor debris that gradually accumulate within carpet fibers over time. Professional cleaning helps remove deeply embedded soil while restoring the appearance of carpets and improving overall cleanliness throughout the home.Upholstery Cleaning and Water Damage RestorationIn addition to carpet care, Covington Carpet Care continues to expand its upholstery cleaning services for sofas, sectionals, recliners, dining chairs, office furniture, and other upholstered furnishings. Customers searching online for best upholstery cleaning services often seek experienced providers that use appropriate cleaning methods for different fabric types while helping preserve the condition and appearance of upholstered furniture.The company also provides water damage restoration services for properties affected by plumbing failures, appliance leaks, roof damage, storms, or flooding. Restoration services include water extraction, structural drying, moisture monitoring, odor removal, and stain treatment to help property owners begin the recovery process as quickly as possible.Investing in Service QualityTo support the expanded service offerings, Covington Carpet Care continues investing in updated cleaning equipment and ongoing technician training. Continuous education allows technicians to remain current with evolving cleaning methods and industry practices while addressing the unique requirements of different flooring materials, upholstery fabrics, and restoration projects.The company serves a diverse customer base that includes homeowners, property managers, business owners, real estate professionals, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and hospitality organizations seeking dependable cleaning and restoration services.According to a spokesperson for Covington Carpet Care, the expansion reflects the company's continued commitment to meeting the changing needs of local customers.""As demand for professional cleaning and restoration services continues to grow, we are expanding our capabilities to provide more scheduling flexibility and a broader range of solutions for both residential and commercial properties,"" the spokesperson said. ""Our goal is to help customers protect their properties through reliable cleaning and restoration services that support long-term maintenance and care.""With its expanded service offerings, Covington Carpet Care continues to provide comprehensive cleaning and restoration solutions that help property owners maintain clean, comfortable, and well-maintained indoor spaces while supporting the long-term care of flooring, furniture, and other interior surfaces.About Covington Carpet CareCovington Carpet Care is a professional cleaning and restoration company based in Covington, Louisiana. The company provides carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, hardwood floor cleaning, area rug cleaning, water damage restoration, stain removal, odor removal, and specialty cleaning services for residential and commercial properties. Through experienced technicians, modern cleaning equipment, and reliable service, Covington Carpet Care helps homeowners, businesses, and property managers maintain clean and well-cared-for indoor environments throughout the local service area.Media ContactCovington Carpet CareLittle Rock, Arkansas, United StatesPhone: 501-902-2855Email: covingtoncarpetcare@gmail.comWebsite: https://covingtoncarpetcare.com/

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