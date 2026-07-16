Maria Carvalho Model: Building a Professional Fashion Career with IMC MODELS

Maria Carvalho Model during the official press photoshoot! Maria Carvalho Model during the official photoshoot in Lisbon. Maria Carvalho Model posing during the official press photoshoot!

Maria Carvalho Model builds an international fashion portfolio through IMC Models Agency, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, BY VEL, and The House of Fashion.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria Carvalho Model stands out as one of the promising young talents developing through IMC Models Agency , where years of training, runway experience, and professional development at IMC Models Academy have shaped an increasingly strong and versatile fashion portfolio.The 14-year-old model from Lisbon has transformed her passion for fashion into a steadily growing career through dedication, discipline, and continuous learning. Throughout her years with IMC Models Agency, Maria Carvalho Model has embraced every opportunity to develop her skills, gaining valuable experience across runway shows, editorial productions, fashion events, and professional photoshoots.Through the professional training, runway opportunities, and industry experience provided by IMC Models Agency, Maria Carvalho Model has built an increasingly diverse portfolio. Her career already includes runway presentations for internationally renowned Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada on two occasions, Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL, Portuguese fashion brand Nortada on three occasions, and collections presented by the emerging designers of Escola Profissional do Ave, first as a child model and more recently as a teen model.Her growing portfolio reflects years of continuous participation in The House of Fashion , together with recognition through the IMC Top Model Influencer 2024 title and victory in the IMC Models Online Influencer Competition 2022.CONSISTENT GROWTH THROUGH THE HOUSE OF FASHIONOne of the defining aspects of Maria Carvalho's journey has been her continuous participation in The House of Fashion, the international fashion platform created by IMC Models Agency under the leadership of CEO Daniel Esteves and Director Joana Silva to discover, develop, and promote emerging talent while connecting models with designers, brands, media, photographers, casting professionals, and fashion industry leaders.Bringing together more than 200 national and international models, an audience of more than 1,000 seated guests, internationally renowned designers, fashion brands, public figures, media representatives, and Portuguese television coverage, The House of Fashion has established itself as one of Portugal's leading fashion showcases.The event has also attracted coverage from internationally recognized publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and L'Officiel, reinforcing its growing reputation within the global fashion industry.Beyond its runway productions, The House of Fashion has generated more than 2 million Instagram views per edition, significantly expanding its digital reach while connecting designers, brands, models, and fashion professionals with audiences both in Portugal and internationally.Unlike many young models who participate in only one edition, Maria Carvalho Model has been selected to take part in every edition of The House of Fashion since 2023, reflecting the confidence placed in her profile and the recognition of her continuous evolution within IMC Models Agency.Her repeated selection highlights not only her versatility and professionalism but also the growing demand for her profile among national and international brands seeking models to represent their collections on the runway. Each participation has strengthened her runway experience, expanded her professional network, and reinforced her position as one of the agency's consistently developing young talents.Her continued participation has opened doors to work with internationally renowned Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL, Portuguese fashion brand Nortada, and the collections presented by the emerging designers of Escola Profissional do Ave. Each edition has represented another opportunity to strengthen her portfolio, expand her professional network, and gain valuable insight into the standards and expectations of the fashion industry.Beyond presenting collections on the runway, Maria Carvalho Model has become one of the familiar faces representing IMC Models Agency across its leading productions and fashion events. Her continued presence reflects the confidence consistently placed in her profile while demonstrating the long-term development philosophy that defines IMC Models Academy.GROWING THROUGH IMC MODELS ACADEMYMaria Carvalho began her fashion journey through IMC Models Academy, where she developed the technical skills, confidence, communication, runway technique, and professionalism required to pursue opportunities within the fashion industry.Today, Maria Carvalho Model represents one of the young profiles that has grown within IMC Models Agency, reflecting years of commitment, perseverance, and continuous development. Her evolution demonstrates how consistent training and real industry experience can create strong foundations for a future professional career in fashion.Rather than being defined by a single achievement, Maria's journey reflects continuous progression, with every new experience contributing to a stronger professional profile while preparing her for increasingly significant opportunities within the international fashion industry.RECOGNITION FOR HER DIGITAL PRESENCEAlongside her runway achievements, Maria Carvalho Model has also been recognised for her growing influence across digital platforms.She was awarded the IMC Top Model Influencer 2024 title, recognising her ability to connect with audiences while representing IMC Models Agency with professionalism, authenticity, and a growing digital presence.Earlier in her journey, Maria Carvalho Model also won the IMC Models Online Influencer Competition 2022, earning a professional fashion photoshoot that further enriched her portfolio while recognising her creativity, communication skills, and online engagement.Together, these distinctions highlight her ability to combine fashion, communication, and digital influence, reinforcing a profile that continues to evolve both on and off the runway.MORE THAN FASHIONBeyond modelling, Maria Carvalho Model is recognised for her determination, consistency, and genuine passion for fashion.Throughout her years with IMC Models Agency, she has embraced every opportunity to learn, improve, and challenge herself, demonstrating the commitment and professionalism that have defined her development within the agency.Her journey reflects the importance of patience, continuous learning, resilience, and preparation—qualities that continue to shape her profile as she works towards achieving her long-term ambition of becoming a professional fashion model.LOOKING AHEADHaving grown alongside IMC Models Agency and IMC Models Academy, Maria Carvalho Model now looks towards the next chapter of her journey with confidence and ambition.Years of professional training, continuous runway experience, participation in leading fashion productions, and collaborations with internationally recognised designers and brands have provided her with a solid foundation to pursue new opportunities within both the Portuguese and international fashion industry.Ready to embrace the next stage of her career, Maria Carvalho Model looks forward to expanding her international profile while continuing to represent the professionalism, dedication, and values that have defined her journey through IMC Models Agency. With every new opportunity, she continues to strengthen the foundations of what promises to be an exciting future within the fashion industry.ABOUT IMC MODELSLed by CEO Daniel Esteves and Director Joana Silva, IMC Models Agency is a talent and modeling agency dedicated to discovering, training, and developing new talent in fashion, advertising, media, and entertainment. Through IMC Models Academy and The House of Fashion, the agency creates real opportunities for children, teenagers, and adults by connecting emerging models with designers, fashion brands, media, photographers, casting professionals, and industry professionals on both national and international levels.Bringing together more than 200 national and international models, an audience of over 1,000 seated guests, internationally renowned designers, fashion brands, public figures, media representatives, and Portuguese television coverage, The House of Fashion has established itself as one of Portugal's leading fashion showcases.The event has also attracted coverage from internationally recognised publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and L'Officiel, reinforcing its growing reputation within the global fashion industry.Beyond its runway productions, The House of Fashion generates more than 2 million Instagram views per edition, significantly expanding its digital reach while connecting designers, brands, models, and fashion professionals with audiences in Portugal and around the world.As IMC Models Agency's flagship fashion platform, it has become an important launchpad for emerging talent, creating real opportunities for models to develop their careers while contributing to the success of many rising profiles now pursuing opportunities both nationally and internationally.

Maria Carvalho Model | Official Press Photoshoot | IMC Models

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