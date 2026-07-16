Jartoo Launches 8-Electrode Smart Body Composition Scale Featuring 50 Health Metrics and Intelligent App Analysis

Advanced Dual-Frequency BIA technology and full-body segmental analysis bring clinical-grade accuracy wellness tracking into the consumer home.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jartoo, a technology company specializing in baby monitors and smart home wellness innovations, has officially announced the launch of the Jartoo Smart Body Composition Scale . Engineered with advanced 8-electrode, dual-frequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) technology, the new device moves beyond traditional weight measurement to offer comprehensive, full-body segmental health analysis for everyday consumers.Standard smart scales typically rely on four electrodes located on the base of the unit, which strictly measure the lower body and rely on algorithms to estimate the composition of the upper body. The Jartoo Smart Body Composition Scale introduces an extendable handle to create an 8-electrode system. This allows the device to independently measure five distinct body sections: the left arm, right arm, left leg, right leg, and torso, providing highly accurate, localized data regarding muscle mass and fat distribution.The Jartoo smart body fat scale captures and analyzes 50 essential body metrics. In addition to overall body weight, the device tracks Body Mass Index (BMI), total body fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, body water percentage, visceral fat rating, bone mass, basal metabolic rate (BMR), protein levels, and metabolic age. This depth of data is designed to assist individuals in monitoring long-term physiological changes rather than simply reacting to daily weight fluctuations.To improve user convenience, Jartoo has integrated a large, 4-inch full-color display directly into the hardware. While many smart scales require users to open a mobile application to view anything beyond their overall weight, the Jartoo scale immediately displays core metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and body water, directly on the screen during the weigh-in process.For long-term tracking and deeper analysis, the scale pairs with the free Jartoo Life application, available for iOS and Android devices. The application generates professional-grade body composition reports, visualizes historical trends, and allows users to set specific wellness goals.Understanding the need for interoperability in modern health tracking, the Jartoo Life app integrates seamlessly with established fitness platforms, including Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Health Connect.The system is built to accommodate entire households. The Jartoo Life application supports an unlimited number of users, while the scale itself can store up to nine distinct profiles locally. Through intelligent auto-recognition technology, the scale automatically identifies the individual stepping onto the platform and routes the data to the correct profile. Jartoo utilizes encrypted data transit to ensure that personal health metrics remain private and secure.Hardware specifications for the Jartoo Smart Body Composition Scale include a spacious, stable 12.2 by 13.2-inch weighing platform constructed with a 1.3-inch profile. The device utilizes high-precision sensors capable of measuring with a 0.1-pound (0.05-kilogram) accuracy rate. Designed for low maintenance, the scale features an extended battery life of up to 12 months and is backed by a two-year manufacturer warranty."The introduction of the 8-Electrode Smart Body Composition Scale reflects our commitment to making professional-level health insights accessible in the home," said a corporate spokesperson for Jartoo. "By transitioning complex physiological data into clear, trackable metrics, we provide families with the tools they need to make informed, sustainable decisions regarding their daily wellness routines.”The Jartoo Smart Body Composition Scale is available for purchase now. For more information regarding the product specifications, the Jartoo Life application, and purchasing details, visit the official product page at https://jartoo.com/products/jartoo-smart-body-composition-scale About JartooJartoo is a smart family technology brand centered around smart baby monitors , while expanding into intelligent wellness and lifestyle solutions. Built around the vision of “Smart Care Technology for Modern Families,” Jartoo combines imaging, AI, connectivity, sensing, and data-driven technologies to create smarter, safer, and more connected experiences for modern households.From helping parents stay connected and informed through advanced baby care solutions to supporting healthier and smarter daily routines with Jartoo Life products, the brand is dedicated to transforming complex technology into simple, reliable, and user-friendly innovations.Through thoughtful design and continuous innovation, Jartoo creates intelligent solutions that bring greater comfort, security, and convenience to families worldwide.To learn more, visit https://jartoo.com/

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