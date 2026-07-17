Gardant-Managed Communities Earn 2026 AHCA/NCAL Silver National Quality Award

National award signifies esteemed achievement in quality care across 13 outstanding senior living communities

We are incredibly proud of these 13 outstanding communities for earning this prestigious honor” — Julie Simpkins

KANKAKEE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardant-managed communities have been recognized as 2026 recipients of the Silver Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This prestigious distinction is the second of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which honors long-term and post-acute care providers across the nation demonstrating an unwavering dedication to enhancing quality care.

"We are incredibly proud of these 13 outstanding communities for earning this prestigious honor," said Julie Simpkins, Co-CEO of Gardant. "This achievement is a direct reflection of our staff's tireless dedication, compassion, and commitment to creating a supportive, high-quality environment for our residents. Receiving the Silver National Quality Award highlights our ongoing promise to elevate the standards of senior living and continuously improve the love, compassion, and dignity we deliver every single day."

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous, three-level process where organizations are evaluated by trained experts against the nationally recognized Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework. This framework helps providers strengthen organizational performance, improve clinical and operational outcomes, and enhance overall quality of life for residents. At the Silver level, organizations must demonstrate how they systematically improve performance and achieve positive results through effective, reproducible processes deployed throughout the entire community.

“Congratulations to this year's Silver recipients on reaching this level in the Quality Award journey,” said AHCA/NCAL President & CEO Clif Porter. “These providers have built strong systems, embraced continuous improvement, and are making a measurable difference in the lives of those they serve. As we look to a future that will ask more of providers as demand for care increases, this commitment to excellence will serve as a critical foundation.”

This year, the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since its establishment in 1996, more than 8,000 providers across the country have participated in the rigorous, Baldrige-based program to strengthen their operations, improve outcomes, and enhance the lives of residents and staff.

“The journey to Silver requires perseverance, collaboration, and an unwavering focus on improvement,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “Congratulations to our Silver recipients on achieving this remarkable milestone. Their dedication to quality is truly inspiring.”

Recognized Gardant-Managed Communities

Gardant proudly congratulates the following 13 communities for achieving the Silver National Quality Award this year:

• Brookstone Estates of Effingham (Effingham, IL)

• Brookstone Estates of Fairfield (Fairfield, IL)

• Grand Prairie of Macomb (Macomb, IL)

• Heritage Woods of Batavia (Batavia, IL)

• Heritage Woods of McHenry (McHenry, IL)

• Heritage Woods of Moline (Moline, IL)

• Heritage Woods of Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon, IL)

• Heritage Woods of South Elgin (South Elgin, IL)

• Heritage Woods of Yorkville (Yorkville, IL)

• Evergreen Village of Fort Wayne (Fort Wayne, IN)

• Glasswater Creek of Plainfield (Plainfield, IN)

• Heritage Woods of Noblesville (Noblesville, IN)

• Oasis at 30th (Indianapolis, IN)

Event & Sponsor Information

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award recipients will be celebrated during Delivering Solutions 26, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, taking place October 11-14, 2026, in Boston, Mass.

The 2026 National Quality Award Program is generously supported by AHCA/NCAL Associate Business Members: McKesson, Prevail by First Quality, Incite Workforce Solutions Powered by SnapCare, and HealthCap.

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