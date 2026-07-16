Portugal's Golden Visa continues to support long-term family planning amid nationality law reform

International families are continuing to turn to Portugal's Golden Visa

Golden Visa continues to give families flexibility and long-term security for the future, even as Portugal reforms its nationality law.

Three euros coming in for every one going out is not the profile of a programme in decline.” — Paul Stannard, chairman and founder of Portugal Pathways

LISBON, PORTUGAL, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through a year of significant reform to Portugal's nationality law, the Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme's core appeal to long-term investors and families has held firm.In May, President of Portugal António José Seguro signed into law a reform of the country's Nationality Act, extending the qualifying residency period for citizenship from five years to ten for most nationalities, with a shorter seven-year route for EU and Portuguese-speaking (CPLP) citizens. These timelines reflect the legislation currently in force and may be subject to further clarification or change.The change applies to all foreign residents, not Golden Visa holders alone. Importantly, the Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme itself remains fully intact: permanent residency is still available after five years, there is no requirement to maintain the investment beyond that point, and there continues to be no obligation to spend more than approximately seven days a year, on average, in Portugal.What this change really underlines is how resilient the programme's core proposition has proven to be — a resilience also reflected in the investment figures. Fresh data from the Portuguese Association of Investment Funds, Pensions and Assets shows new capital continuing to arrive at almost three times the rate at which it is leaving, even as redemptions have picked up this year.As Paul Stannard, chairman and founder of Portugal Pathways , put it, this pattern looks far more like a market recalibrating around a rule change than any loss of appetite for what Portugal has to offer: "Three euros coming in for every one going out is not the profile of a programme in decline."For affluent families, that resilience is the real story. A longer citizenship timeline doesn't change what has always made Portuguese residency attractive for long-term family planning: visa-free Schengen travel for short stays, the flexibility to build wider optionality around children's education and future plans, and the ability to create genuine optionality without any pressure to relocate today.If anything, the programme's ability to weather a significant legal reform while continuing to attract fresh investment speaks to its durability as a long-term planning tool, rather than simply a short-term opportunity.That's the conversation Portugal Pathways is convening on Tuesday, 28th July 2026 at 4pm UK/Lisbon time, to unpack what the 2026 reforms mean in practice, how the Golden Visa continues to support long-term family planning, and where the key opportunities and decision points lie for families weighing this up.If you would like a clear, confident and practical read on where things stand today — and why so many families still see real long-term value in the programme — this briefing is designed for exactly that. Click here to register and secure your place at the webinar.Disclaimer: This content is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, investment or immigration advice. Portuguese immigration, nationality and tax legislation may change, and individual circumstances vary. Readers should seek independent professional advice before making any investment, residency or citizenship-related decisions.

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