Philippine Airlines Rolls Out Limited-Time Offer with Up to 40% Off Base Fare for Travelers in Greater China

Experience the best of the islands and beyond with the Philippines' flag carrier. Travel all you want with Philippine Airlines. Travel to the world-renowned Palawan islands.

CITY OF MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For three days only, Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering travelers across Greater China up to 40% off base fares on select routes through its 3-Day Flash Sale, available exclusively from July 15 to 17, 2026. Valid for travel from August 1, 2026 onwards, the sale gives travelers just three days to secure savings on future holidays, cultural escapes, beach getaways, and island-hopping adventures.Passengers can take advantage of special fares and secure their preferred travel dates ahead of the busy holiday period. Through PAL's extensive network, travelers from Hong Kong, Taipei, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Jinjiang can conveniently access destinations across the Philippines, making it easier than ever to experience the country's vibrant culture, scenic landscapes, and renowned Filipino hospitality. Whether it's a first-time visit or a return trip, the Philippines offers a rich mix of experiences – from historic landmarks and bustling cities to colorful festivals, local culinary favorites, and world-famous island escapes. Familiar yet distinctly Filipino, the country invites travelers to discover something new with every visit. Beyond Manila, travelers can explore the heritage sites of Northern Luzon, experience Cebu's rich history and dynamic food scene, immerse themselves in local traditions across the Visayas and Mindanao, or unwind in world-renowned destinations such as Boracay and Palawan. For those looking to venture further, PAL's Manila hub offersconvenient onward connections to major destinations across Asia, Australia, and North America – including Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Toronto, providing travelers with even more options for their next international getaway.As the Philippines' flag carrier, Philippine Airlines offers travelers a full-service travel experience, with generous checked baggage allowance on eligible fares, inflight meals, and heartfelt Filipino service, allowing guests to enjoy greater comfort and convenience throughout their journey. With bookings available from July 15 to 17 only, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead for upcoming holidays, family reunions, and festive-season trips. The promotion also provides an opportunity to explore PAL's extensive network, with convenient connections from Manila to destinations across Asia, Australia and North America.Travelers can book through the PAL website at www.philippineairlines.com , the PAL mobile app, PAL hotline at (+632) 8855 8888, PAL Ticket Offices, or accredited travel agents. Visit https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleChina (China), https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleTaiwan (Taiwan) or https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleHK (Hong Kong) for more information.

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