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The Business Research Company's Diagnostic Imaging Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $43.39 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $43.39 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The diagnostic imaging sector has been steadily expanding, playing a crucial role in modern healthcare by enabling early and precise disease diagnosis. As medical technologies advance and healthcare demands evolve, this market is set to witness consistent growth and innovation in the years ahead. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future opportunities within the diagnostic imaging landscape.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Diagnostic Imaging Market

The diagnostic imaging market has demonstrated steady growth over recent years and is anticipated to increase from $34.43 billion in 2025 to $36 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, wider acceptance of advanced imaging technologies, expansion of hospital diagnostic services, and a growing demand for accurate and timely disease diagnosis.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $43.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. This forecasted expansion is supported by several factors, including an aging global population, heightened demand for personalized medicine, the rise in usage of portable imaging devices, broadening preventive healthcare efforts, and increasing healthcare spending in emerging markets. Key trends expected to shape the market include rising demand for early disease detection tools, adoption of portable diagnostic imaging technologies, preference for minimally invasive diagnostic methods, enhanced use of imaging for managing chronic diseases, and growing interest in high-resolution and multi-modality imaging systems.

Download a free sample of the diagnostic imaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=38018427&type=smp&name=Diagnostic%20Imaging%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Diagnostic Imaging and Its Purpose

Diagnostic imaging involves the application of sophisticated medical tools to create detailed visuals of the body’s internal parts such as organs, tissues, and structures. These images assist healthcare professionals in accurately detecting, diagnosing, and monitoring a wide variety of medical conditions, injuries, and diseases. The primary goal of diagnostic imaging is to support early identification of health issues, guide effective treatment strategies, and track patient progress throughout therapy.

Key Factors Propelling the Diagnostic Imaging Market Forward

One of the major drivers stimulating the growth of the diagnostic imaging market is the increasing global burden of infectious diseases. These illnesses, caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites, are transmissible among people or through environmental contact. A significant contributor to this rise is the decline in global immunization coverage, which creates opportunities for contagious pathogens to spread and trigger outbreaks across multiple regions.

The surge in infectious diseases heightens the demand for advanced imaging techniques like chest X-rays and CT scans, critical for detecting lung complications, organ involvement, and disease progression in patients. For instance, data from March 2024 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that tuberculosis cases in the United States climbed from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, an increase of 1,295 cases. This rising incidence is a key factor driving the diagnostic imaging market’s growth.

View the full diagnostic imaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-imaging-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Regional Market Trends and Growth Patterns in Diagnostic Imaging

In 2025, North America retained its position as the largest regional market for diagnostic imaging. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market study encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global diagnostic imaging market trends.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 30,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

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