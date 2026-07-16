Supreme Court outlines two-year agenda for Court Education Council

The Florida Supreme Court has directed the Florida Court Education Council to spend the next two years reviewing judicial education programs, evaluating training requirements for civil traffic infraction hearing officers, and assessing the state's mentor program for new judges while continuing to oversee education for judges and court personnel.

In Administrative Order AOSC26-32, issued July 13, Chief Justice John D. Couriel renewed the council's membership through June 30, 2028, and outlined five priorities for the panel, which oversees the development and maintenance of educational programs for Florida judges and court employees.

Justice Meredith Sasso

Specifically, the council, chaired by Justice Meredith L. Sasso, is tasked with:

• Administering the Court Education Trust Fund to provide education and training for judges and Florida court personnel.

• Through the Publications Committee, developing online publications and overseeing the creation of on-demand education content to enhance the competence of the judiciary and court personnel.

• Through the Florida Court Personnel Committee, examining the requirements governing the training and appointment of civil traffic infraction hearing officers to assess whether any updates or other refinements are warranted.

• Through the Universal Planning Committee, and with the assistance of the judge serving as mentor coordinator, evaluating the Mentor Program to ensure that it continues to meet the needs of new judges.

• Monitoring judicial branch education policies to ensure they continue to meet the educational needs of judges and court personnel, adopting revisions within the council's authority, and recommending other revisions to the court.