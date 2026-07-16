Isaac Anderson Jr. Bar Association gains Virgil Hawkins affiliate status

Brendalyn V.A. Edwards, standing, third from the left, president of the Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter of the National Bar Association, and Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barns. standing fourth from the left, past president of The Florida Bar, are pictured with the Isaac Anderson Jr. Bar Association's officers and Revitalization Committee following the Leadership & Legacy Membership Welcome Reception held June 10 at the Southwest Florida Enterprise Center in Ft. Myers.

The Isaac Anderson Jr. Bar Association marked a milestone in its revitalization efforts June 10 when the Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter of the National Bar Association announced it had approved the Southwest Florida organization's application for affiliate status.

The announcement came during the Isaac Anderson Jr. Bar Association's Leadership & Legacy Membership Welcome Reception in Ft. Myers, where attorneys, judges, law students, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the association's renewed focus on leadership, mentorship, professional development, and service.

Immediate past Florida Bar President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes was a keynote speaker, discussing leadership, service, and mentorship in the legal profession. Virgil Hawkins Chapter President Brendalyn V.A. Edwards also addressed attendees, emphasizing the importance of preserving the legacy of Black bar associations while encouraging the next generation of attorneys.

"This evening represents more than a membership reception," said Danielle N. Clark, president of the Isaac Anderson Jr. Bar Association. "It reflects our commitment to honoring the legacy of Judge Isaac Anderson, Jr., while building an organization that supports today's attorneys and invests in tomorrow's legal leaders. We are grateful for the tremendous support shown by our members, community partners, and distinguished speakers."

Judge Isaac Anderson, Jr., was the first African American judge appointed in Lee County.

The association is currently expanding programming focused on attorney networking, mentorship, law student engagement, community outreach, professional development, and partnerships with legal organizations across the state.

The current leadership of the Isaac Anderson Jr. Bar Association includes President Clark, Vice President Hamid Hunter, Secretary Kristie A. Scott, and Treasurer Janesha Beckford.

The Leadership & Legacy Reception was organized with the support of the association's Revitalization Committee, whose members include: