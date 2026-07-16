AI Hiring Platform Tested Every Major Voice AI Platform for Six Months. Only One Held at 20,000 Calls a minute

The best thing about Plivo’s infrastructure is that I never have to think about it. They weren’t just demo-ready. They actually did what they said they would.” — Mohit, Global Head of Business Development at FirstWork.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For FirstWork, a Y Combinator-backed startup automating frontline hiring, a dropped call is not a technical glitch. It is a lost candidate. Here is how the company found a platform that does not drop calls.For most companies hiring frontline workers, the bottleneck is not finding candidates. It is activating them fast enough. FirstWork built its platform to solve exactly that, using AI voice agents to move candidates through the hiring process in real time, across multiple languages, at a scale that most voice platforms were not built to handle.That made reliability the only thing that actually mattered when evaluating voice AI platforms. Not the quality of the speech model. Not the feature list. Whether the platform held under real conditions, with real volume, across multiple languages, day after day.So FirstWork spent five to six months testing. Most platforms did not make it through.“Most of those platforms buckled the moment real volume showed up,” said Mohit, Global Head of Business Development at FirstWork.The company eventually landed on Plivo, a conversational voice AI agents platform that has run its own global voice network since 2012. They started at 100 calls per minute. Today FirstWork handles 20,000 calls per minute across English, Hindi, and Spanish, with no reported infrastructure failures and uptime exceeding 99.99%.The gap between what voice AI platforms promise in a demo and what they deliver in production has become one of the more persistent frustrations for companies building on top of them. A conversational agent that sounds natural in a controlled environment behaves very differently when call volumes spike, languages switch mid-conversation, and the person on the other end is calling from a noisy warehouse floor. Building a platform that handles all of that reliably is a different problem than building a good model.With Plivo enterprises get a complete Voice AI stack, not an assembly of third-party components bolted together. The conversational AI layer, the speech models, the noise cancellation, the turn-detection, and the telephony network underneath are all one platform. Plivo has operated that network across 190 countries for over a decade, with customers including Uber, Meta, and Trip.com running on it.For FirstWork, the proof was in the numbers. Six months of evaluation, one platform standing at the end, 20,000 calls per minute without a failure.“The industry has spent years optimizing models.” Plivo noted. “What companies are learning in production is that a great model on a weak stack still fails. Plivo is built to be the complete stack”The full FirstWork case study is available at plivo.com/customers/firstwork/.

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