Climate Health Society to Hold Inaugural Global Annual Meeting on October 22, 2026

Accelerating knowledge across disciplines, sectors, and borders to move the field forward faster than any single profession can alone.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Climate Health Society (CHS), a global interdisciplinary organization for all professionals working in climate and health, today announces its 1st Annual Meeting, to be held virtually on October 22, 2026. The gathering marks CHS's first flagship convening since its founding and will bring together a broad range of professionals from around the world.

The 1st Annual Meeting is structured as a single day divided into two global time blocks, a format designed to maximize equitable participation across regions and time zones. Programming is organized around four interdisciplinary tracks: Earth & Atmospheric Science; the Climate Health Economy; Resilient and Health Communities; and Ambitious, Equitable & Just Climate Policy. Each track is built to draw participants from multiple professions into shared conversation, reflecting CHS's core belief that climate-related health challenges cannot be solved within any single discipline.

The meeting will feature CHS's inaugural abstract program, accepting submissions for oral presentations and digital posters with particular emphasis on interdisciplinary contribution and on work originating from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), underscoring CHS's commitment to global equity in whose research and perspectives shape the field.

We invite professionals, academics, researchers, students, educators, experts and innovators from all disciplines and sectors to submit abstracts, share knowledge, explore innovative solutions and build meaningful international connections and collaborations. The overriding aim is to create a community that accelerates innovation, solutions, and action, where the exchange of knowledge across disciplines, sectors, and borders moves the field forward faster than any single profession can alone. Attendees will have opportunities to connect during a Virtual Meet and Greet.

Registration and abstract submission are open now. CLICK HERE for full program details, submission guidelines, and registration.

About the Climate Health Society

The Climate Health Society membership unites all professionals committed to work together toward understanding and acting on the health consequences of climate change. The Climate Health Society is a global professional organization dedicated to advancing interdisciplinary collaboration in research, innovation, and education across all disciplines, sectors, and industries working on climate change and global health. We seek bridge building to advance the prevention and treatment of health risks from climate change, harmful environmental exposures, and ecological degradation while promoting strategies to enhance resilience and quality of life. By uniting across sectors, we can unlock the full range of knowledge needed to create solutions that are evidence-based, effective, economically viable, and scalable. Climate Health Society invites all professionals working at the intersection of climate and health to join our community.

The climate-health crisis is a challenge that no single profession can solve alone—but together, we can.

www.climatehealthsociety.org

The Journal of Climate Change and Health is the official journal of the Climate Health Society.

Thank you to our event planning partner, Learngistics https://www.learngistics.com/

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