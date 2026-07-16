Hope Fitzgerald, Spiritual Guide and Author, Shares Her Journey and the Transformational Power of the Infinity Wave®

Hope Fitzgerald

The Infinity Wave® provides individuals with a practical spiritual tool to quiet the mind, navigate change, and experience greater emotional well-being

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of life's greatest discoveries come when they are least expected. After years devoted to counseling and spiritual development, Hope Fitzgerald experienced a series of remarkable visions that revealed what she now calls the Infinity Wave®. The experience forever altered the course of her life, inspiring a transformational practice she now shares with people around the world to help them cultivate greater peace, clarity, and spiritual growth.

"The Infinity Wave came to me as a gift," Fitzgerald says. "It wasn't something I created intellectually. It revealed its many facets and uses over time, showing me how we can move through life's challenges with greater ease instead of resistance. Since 2011, it continues to be my honor to share that gift with others."

Today, Fitzgerald teaches the Infinity Wave® through workshops, online courses, coaching, and speaking engagements. Participants learn a simple spiritual practice designed to quickly help them navigate life's transitions, release limiting patterns, cultivate inner peace, and approach change with greater confidence. She also shares the principles of the Infinity Wave® in her book, The Infinity Wave: Mastering the Art of Love, Compassion, and Flow.

"I wrote my book as a practical guide to introduce others to the Infinity Wave and show them how to embrace change in their own lives," Fitzgerald explains. "I've used the Infinity Wave in countless situations and experienced its transformative power firsthand. Now I want to share this gift with others."

At a time when many people are searching for deeper meaning and greater emotional balance, Fitzgerald believes the Infinity Wave® offers a meaningful approach for those seeking clarity and connection during life’s challenges. A growing body of research suggests that spirituality can play a positive role in overall well-being and may encourage healthier lifestyle choices. Studies have found that individuals who engage in spiritual or religious practices are more likely to adopt positive health behaviors and, in some cases, may have a lower risk of alcohol and substance misuse. Supporting these findings, a 2025 meta-analysis involving more than 540,000 participants reported a 13% lower risk of alcohol and other drug use among individuals with spiritual or religious involvement.

"Spirituality has the power to transform how we experience life," Fitzgerald notes. "When we gain a wider perspective and become more connected to ourselves and something greater than ourselves, we make healthier choices, respond to challenges with greater clarity, and find a deeper sense of peace. The Infinity Wave is simply an accessible and easy pathway to that connection."

Her work has attracted people from diverse backgrounds, including business professionals, caregivers, educators, retirees, and individuals navigating significant personal or professional transitions. While every person's journey is unique, Fitzgerald says many participants describe feeling more grounded, empowered, and connected to their own intuition after learning the practice.

"The Infinity Wave isn't about escaping life," Fitzgerald adds. "It's about learning to meet life with openness, trust, and a willingness to become who we're meant to be."

About Hope Fitzgerald

Hope Fitzgerald is an author, spiritual guide, speaker, and teacher of the Infinity Wave®, a transformational spiritual practice inspired by a series of profound visions. Through her books, workshops, online programs, and coaching, she shows individuals how to use the Infinity Wave® to navigate change, deepen self-awareness, and cultivate lasting personal transformation. Her mission is to help people access their inner wisdom and embrace life's unfolding journey with greater ease, resilience, and hope.

To learn more, click here: https://www.spreadinfinitehope.com/

Hope Fitzgerald is available for interviews.

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