TraphicLights.ai launches to solve enterprise AI governance at scale

As enterprises race to deploy AI founders Alan Moore and Elie Maalouly launch TraphicLights.ai to solve the next big enterprise challenge, governing AI at scale

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New SAAS AI Operating & Governance Platform helps organisations manage AI agents, reduce risk and transform AI from isolated experiments into measurable business outcomes.Artificial intelligence is transforming every industry, but many organisations are discovering that deploying AI is only the beginning. As businesses introduce AI assistants, autonomous agents and intelligent workflows across every department, a new challenge has emerged: how do you govern AI at enterprise scale?Today, entrepreneurs Alan Moore and Elie Maalouly, Co-Founders of Traphiclights.ai, announced the launch of the TraphicLights.ai AI Operating & Governance Platform, designed to give executive teams the visibility, governance and operational control needed to manage AI as a strategic business capability.Built for CEOs, CIOs, COOs and digital transformation leaders, Traphiclights.ai provides a single operating environment to govern AI initiatives, manage AI agents, enforce organisational policies and monitor AI performance across the enterprise.The founders believe AI has reached an inflection point."Over the last two years, organisations have focused on adopting AI," said Alan Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of Traphiclights.ai. "The next challenge is operating it. Every board wants the benefits of AI, but they also need confidence that it is secure, governed, accountable and delivering measurable business value. AI is now a business issue before it is a technology issue."While organisations continue investing heavily in AI technologies, many still lack visibility into which AI tools are being used, how autonomous agents are making decisions and whether governance policies are being consistently applied.Rather than adding another AI application, TraphicLights.ai has been developed as an enterprise operating layer that sits above existing AI investments, helping organisations orchestrate AI securely and responsibly."Businesses aren't going to rely on one AI model or one AI agent," said Elie Maalouly, Co-Founder of TraphicLights.ai. "They'll be managing entire ecosystems of specialised AI agents working across different departments and platforms. That level of complexity requires an operating platform that provides orchestration, governance and real-time visibility from a single place."The Traphiclights.ai platform enables organisations to:• Govern AI across every business function.• Manage AI agents through a central executive dashboard.• Apply governance policies and approval workflows.• Monitor AI adoption, utilisation and business outcomes.• Maintain human oversight over autonomous decision-making.• Reduce operational, security and compliance risk.• Scale AI confidently across the enterprise.One of the platform's early customers, Ourtaap, is using Traphiclights.ai to centralise AI governance and provide greater visibility into how AI is deployed across its business.The founders believe the future enterprise will operate with hundred and eventually thousands of AI agents working alongside employees, making governance and operational oversight essential capabilities rather than optional features."Cloud computing required cloud management platforms. Cybersecurity created security operations centres. AI now requires an operating and governance layer," Moore said. "We built TraphicLights.ai to define that next category, enabling organisations to move from AI experimentation to AI execution."Maalouly added that the platform has been engineered to evolve alongside the rapid pace of AI innovation."Our vision has always been to build the operating system that sits between business leadership and artificial intelligence," he said. "Businesses should be able to adopt the latest AI innovations without sacrificing visibility, governance or control. TraphicLights.ai provides the foundation for organisations to innovate with confidence."The launch reflects growing demand from enterprise leaders seeking practical ways to manage AI adoption while meeting increasing expectations around governance, accountability and regulatory compliance.As AI becomes embedded into every business function, the founders believe organisations will increasingly require an operating platform that unifies AI governance, agent management and executive oversight. TraphicLights.ai has been built to meet that need, helping enterprises move beyond experimentation and unlock AI as a trusted, measurable business capability.TraphicLights.ai is available immediately for organisations looking to scale AI responsibly while maintaining executive oversight and operational control.About TraphicLights.aiTraphicLights.ai is an AI Operating & Governance Platform that enables organisations to manage, orchestrate and govern AI across the enterprise. Built for executive leadership teams, the platform provides AI agent management, governance, policy enforcement, operational reporting and human oversight—helping organisations deploy AI securely, responsibly and at scale.Media ContactAlan MooreCo-Founder & CEO, TraphicLights.aiElie MaaloulyCo-Founder & CTO, TraphicLights.aiEmail: contact@traphiclights.aiWebsite: www.traphiclights.ai

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