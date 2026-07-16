Upgames Looks Back on a Successful ICE Barcelona 2026

The Upgames team welcomes visitors at the company's exhibition stand during ICE Barcelona 2026, showcasing its portfolio of fast-paced mini games through live demonstrations and interactive experiences.

Upgames reflects on its participation at ICE Barcelona 2026, highlighting new business opportunities, product showcases, and growing industry interest.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2B mini games provider Upgames is looking back at one of its most productive international exhibitions of the year. The three-day event provided an opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships, establish new business relationships, and showcase the company's growing portfolio of mini games to operators, aggregators, and industry stakeholders from around the world.Throughout the exhibition, the Upgames stand attracted a steady flow of visitors interested in learning more about the company's portfolio of more than 20 fast-paced mini games. Discussions focused on integrations, regional expansion, and the growing demand for games designed around short sessions, simple mechanics, and mobile-first gameplay.Alongside established titles such as Dino, Icefield, and Aero, Upgames showcased its latest releases, Wingz, Raccoon, and Catchup, which became key talking points during live demonstrations and business meetings.To make the experience more engaging, the company also hosted an on-site tournament and raffle featuring the newly released games. Visitors competed for the chance to win one of three iPhone 17 Pro smartphones, creating an interactive environment that encouraged attendees to experience the games firsthand.Beyond the product demonstrations, ICE Barcelona 2026 served as an important platform for business development. The Upgames team met with existing partners while also holding discussions with operators and aggregators interested in future collaborations. Many of these conversations focused on expanding integrations and bringing the Upgames mini-game portfolio to additional regulated and emerging markets.Looking back, the exhibition reaffirmed the growing international demand for fast, easy-to-understand mini games. It also reinforced Upgames' strategy of expanding its presence across Europe, Latin America, and other key markets through long-term partnerships and continued product innovation.ICE Barcelona remains an important milestone in Upgames' international growth, providing valuable opportunities to strengthen industry relationships and introduce the company's latest games to a global audience.

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