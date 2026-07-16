Traphicights.ai launches to help enterprises govern AI at scale, as executive concern shifts from adoption to control

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New SAAS platform aims to give business leaders, a single operating environment to manage AI agents, governance and enterprise-wide AI transformation and execution.As organisations accelerate investment in artificial intelligence, many executives are discovering a new challenge, AI is spreading across the enterprise faster than it can be governed.Alan Moore, entrepreneur and Co-Founder founder of Traphiclights.ai, today announced the launch of a new AI Operating & Governance Platform designed to help organisations manage artificial intelligence as a core business capability rather than simply another technology deployment.The launch comes as enterprises increasingly deploy multiple AI models, autonomous agents and intelligent workflows across customer service, finance, operations, human resources, software development and sales. While these technologies promise significant productivity gains, they also introduce new challenges around governance, accountability, security and executive oversight.Moore believes organisations are entering a new phase of AI adoption."The conversation around AI has focused on what it can do," Moore said. "The next challenge is how organisations govern it. Business leaders need to know which AI agents are operating, what decisions they're influencing, how they align with company policies and whether they're delivering measurable business value."According to Moore, AI should now be viewed as a business issue before it is a technology issue."Every CEO wants to understand AI's impact on growth. Every CIO is responsible for managing security and governance. Every COO wants operational efficiency and measurable outcomes. Those are business priorities, not simply technical ones."Traphiclights.ai has been developed to provide organisations with a single operating environment for enterprise AI, enabling leadership teams to oversee AI initiatives, manage AI agents, apply governance policies and monitor operational performance from one platform.The company positions Traphiclights.ai as an AI Operating & Governance Platform that connects executive strategy with day-to-day AI operations, helping organisations scale AI responsibly while maintaining human oversight.Among the platform's capabilities are:• Enterprise-wide governance for AI initiatives.• Centralised management of AI agents.• Policy enforcement and approval workflows.• Executive dashboards providing operational visibility.• Human-in-the-loop controls for critical decisions.• Reporting on AI adoption, utilisation and business outcomes.• Governance designed to support regulatory and organisational compliance.One of the platform's early customers is Ourtaap, which is using Traphiclights.ai to centralise AI oversight and support governance across its AI initiatives.Rather than replacing existing AI technologies, Traphiclights.ai is designed to work alongside them, providing an operational management layer that enables organisations to coordinate multiple AI platforms through a single governance framework.Moore said he believes the market is reaching an inflection point."The first wave of enterprise AI was about experimentation. The next wave is about operational maturity. Organisations don't need dozens of disconnected AI tools, they need an operating model that brings governance, visibility, accountability and measurable outcomes together."The company expects demand for enterprise AI governance to increase as organisations expand the use of autonomous AI and as boards seek greater transparency over AI-related decisions and business risk.Moore added that AI governance is likely to become as fundamental to organisations as cybersecurity, financial controls and data governance."Every major technology transformation eventually requires an operating layer. Cloud computing introduced cloud management platforms. Cybersecurity created security operations. AI is now reaching the point where organisations need a dedicated operating and governance platform. We believe this represents the next evolution of enterprise AI."Traphiclights.ai is available immediately for organisations seeking to implement enterprise AI with greater governance, transparency and executive oversight.About Traphiclights.aiTraphiclights.ai is an AI Operating & Governance Platform that enables organisations to manage AI initiatives, govern AI agents and orchestrate enterprise AI from a single operating environment. Built for CEOs, CIOs, COOs and executive leadership teams, the platform provides governance, operational visibility, policy management, reporting and human oversight to help organisations deploy AI securely, responsibly and at scale.Media ContactsAlan MooreFounderEmail: contact@traphiclights.aiWebsite www.traphiclights.ai

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