The Georgia Department of Labor announced today that Georgia reached new all-time highs in both its labor force (5,477,859) and employment (5,294,229) in June, while the state's unemployment rate held steady at 3.4%. Georgia's unemployment rate remains 0.8 percentage points below the national rate. One year ago, the state's unemployment rate was 3.3%.

"Georgia's labor force and employment have reached new all-time highs for the sixth month in a row, proving the strength of a modern, adaptable workforce ready to grow, compete, and lead," said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. "Georgia's economic success is built by the people who show up every day to build, serve, create, and strengthen the communities they call home. As we build the future of work in Georgia, we know our greatest advantage will always be the talent and determination of Georgians. That is why businesses invest here, communities grow here, and Georgia remains a place where opportunity has a clear path forward."

In June, Georgia's labor force increased by 7,179 to 5,477,859, an all-time high, and rose by 69,446 over the past year.

Employment rose by 10,359 to a record-breaking 5,294,229 and was up 65,396 over the past year.

Unemployment declined by 3,180 to 183,630 and was up 4,050 over the past 12 months.

In June, jobs were down 10,100 over the month to 4,988,900 and were up 6,000 over the year. Jobs in Georgia were down over the month after growing for three consecutive months.

The sectors with the most over the month job gains were private educational services, 900; other services, 700; administrative and support services, 400; retail trade, 300; management of companies and enterprises, 300; and accommodation and food services, 300.

Jobs were down over the month in transportation, warehousing, and utilities, 4,300; local government, 2,400; state government, 2,200; finance and insurance, 1,000; arts, entertainment, and recreation, 700; and non-durable goods manufacturing, 700.

The sectors with the most job gains over the past year were health care and social assistance, 23,500; private educational services, 4,200; accommodation and food services, 3,200; other services, 2,400; and local government, 1,400.

Jobs were down over the year in federal government, 10,000; transportation, warehousing, and utilities, 5,300; professional and technical services, 4,700; construction, 4,100; and non-durable goods manufacturing, 2,800.

Initial claims increased by 2,374 over the month to 18,762 in June and were down 895 over the year.

Contact Georgia Department of Labor Communications Office

[email protected]

(404) 232-3685

Media Contact: Chief Communications Officer, Shawna Mercer

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 678-350-6878

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/employeremail.

For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL's Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.