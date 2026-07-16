SCCG Management Launches SCCG Technology to Deliver AI-Driven Solutions to the iGaming Industry

SCCG Management Launches SCCG Technology

SCCG Management launches SCCG Technology, its new division delivering AI-driven platforms, data systems, and automation to the global iGaming industry.

The industry has no shortage of technology vendors. It has a shortage of technology partners who understand gaming. That is the gap SCCG Technology was built to close.” — Stephen Crystal - Co-founder of Tater

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, the gaming industry’s global advisory firm, today announced the launch of SCCG Technology, a dedicated division delivering smart, AI-driven solutions to operators, suppliers, and gaming ventures across the iGaming industry. Where SCCG has spent three decades advising gaming companies on what to build, SCCG Technology now builds it.

The division launches with a working portfolio rather than a promise. Over the past year, SCCG re-engineered its own global operation around artificial intelligence: automated content and newsletter systems reaching tens of thousands of gaming professionals weekly, real-time market and odds data pipelines supporting its prediction-market ventures, and AI-assisted CRM and pipeline automation across more than 120 active client engagements.

The proving ground is SCCG’s own digital presence, rebuilt on the division’s platform: a site that reassembles itself around each visitor and publishes across every channel from one place. An operator in Latin America and an investor in Las Vegas see the same network through different eyes. Content is AI-accelerated but expert-governed, with every AI-assisted claim labeled and traceable to its source, a discipline that matters in a regulated industry. SCCG built it for its most demanding client, itself, before offering it to anyone else.

“Every gaming company I speak with is asking the same two questions: what should we be doing with AI, and who can actually build it for us without a two-year learning curve on how this industry works. SCCG Technology exists because we solved that problem for ourselves first. Now we are opening the toolkit to the industry.” – Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO, SCCG Management

The timing reflects a structural shift in the industry. Operators and suppliers no longer compete only on licenses and content; they compete on data, speed, and the intelligence of their customer experience. Artificial intelligence has moved from experiment to infrastructure, reshaping how players are acquired, how content is produced, how markets are priced, and how compliance is managed. Most gaming companies know this. Far fewer have a partner that understands both the technology and the industry it has to serve.

SCCG Technology will deliver across five service lines.

Product Strategy and Build: carrying a gaming concept from advisory whiteboard to working software. Rapid prototyping and delivery of new gaming products and ventures, the capability a strategy deck cannot substitute for.

Data, Analytics, and Market Intelligence: real-time odds and market data pipelines, prediction-market tooling, and business intelligence dashboards that put operational truth in front of decision-makers daily.

Compliance-Aware AI Content and Marketing Systems: automated content production, newsletter and campaign engines, and CRM automation built for a regulated industry, with AI-assisted output labeled and traceable and brand voice intact.

AI Operations and Automation: workflow automation and applied AI across the back office, from player-facing support to reporting, compliance preparation, and the operational plumbing gaming companies run on.

Intelligent Web and Digital Platforms: digital experiences that personalize by visitor role and region, engineered for conversion and structured for both traditional search and the AI answer engines that increasingly drive discovery.

What separates SCCG Technology from a generalist agency or development shop is the firm behind it. Every engagement draws on SCCG Management’s more than 30 years inside the gaming industry, regulatory and commercial expertise across dozens of jurisdictions, and a global client network spanning operators, platforms, suppliers, and investors. SCCG Technology does not need the industry explained to it.

“The gaming industry does not have a shortage of technology vendors. It has a shortage of technology partners who understand gaming. That is the gap SCCG Technology was built to close.” – Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO, SCCG Management

The launch extends a deliberate expansion of the SCCG platform over the past year, following the establishment of SCCG LATAM and its Miami office, the launch of SCCG Brazil with dedicated local leadership, and the growth of the firm’s managed-services offering for casino operators. SCCG Technology is the connective layer across all of it: the division that turns the firm’s advisory insight into deployed, working technology. The model is expert-governed and AI-accelerated: SCCG’s people supply the industry judgment, and the platform supplies the speed.

SCCG Technology serves gaming operators, technology suppliers, tribal gaming enterprises, and new gaming ventures, whether the need is a single high-impact build, an AI roadmap grounded in gaming reality, or a long-term technology partnership alongside SCCG’s advisory relationships. Engagements begin with a working conversation rather than a discovery invoice, and prospective clients can see the division’s work in production today across SCCG’s own platforms.

The full launch announcement is available on the SCCG Management website at sccgmanagement.com.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/



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