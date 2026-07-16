Chinese energy storage firm targets growing demand for reliable residential backup as grid outages become more frequent

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHENZHEN, China – BLUETTI , a technology pioneer in clean energy, is expanding its residential backup power portfolio with a focus on long-duration outages, offering systems that combine high-capacity lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with flexible solar charging and modular expandability.The company, headquartered in Shenzhen and founded in 2013, has positioned itself in the growing home battery backup segment as extreme weather events and aging grid infrastructure lead to more frequent and prolonged blackouts across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. According to industry estimates, the global residential energy storage market is projected to exceed $150 billion by 2030, driven by rising electricity costs and demand for energy independence. BLUETTI's product lineup for home backup includes the Elite 300 (3,014.4 watt-hours, 2,400W continuous output), the Apex 300 (2,764.8Wh, 3,840W output, expandable to 58kWh via parallel configuration), the Elite 400 (3,840Wh) and the more compact Elite 200 V2 (2,073.6Wh). All models use automotive-grade LFP cells, which BLUETTI says achieve 6,000 charge cycles to 80% capacity – roughly twice the cycle life of many competing units from brands such as EcoFlow, Jackery and Anker, based on publicly available specifications.BLUETTI power station in a home backup scenario during an outage. Source: BLUETTI“Our core engineering focus is on reliability and safety,” said a BLUETTI spokesperson in a statement to [Publication Name]. “We design our systems to serve as long-term energy assets for households, not just temporary power banks. That means a longer cycle life, lower standby power consumption – as low as 10 watts – and seamless UPS switching within 10 to 20 milliseconds.”Industry Context: The Shift Toward Whole-Home BackupTraditional portable power stations have been used mainly for camping and tailgating. However, a surge in grid reliability concerns – particularly after hurricanes in the U.S. and storm-induced outages in Europe – has pushed consumers toward systems capable of powering refrigerators, sump pumps, CPAP machines and even air conditioning for multiple days.BLUETTI’s Apex 300, which supports up to 12kW bypass load and can operate at both 120V and 240V, is designed to cover critical whole-home loads. The system can be paired with expansion batteries to reach up to 58kWh – enough to run an average U.S. household for over 24 hours, according to company projections. The Elite 300, while not expandable, delivers 4,800 W surge power to handle high-demand appliances. It can recharge from 0% to 80% in approximately 95 minutes and reach full capacity in about 2 hours, providing reliable power readiness for home backup scenarios.Industry analysts note that cycle life is a key differentiator in total cost of ownership. “A 6,000-cycle LFP battery operating at 80% depth of discharge can theoretically last 16 years for a household that cycles it daily,” said an energy storage analyst who requested anonymity. “Most competing products have 3,000–4,000 cycle ratings, which means replacement comes sooner.”Market Impact and Competitive LandscapeBLUETTI competes directly with EcoFlow’s Delta series, Anker’s SOLIX line and Jackery’s Explorer and HomePower series. In side-by-side comparisons from BLUETTI’s internal tests, the Apex 300 shows higher maximum expansion capacity (58kWh vs. 48kWh for EcoFlow Delta Pro 3) and longer cycle life (6,000 vs. 3,500 cycles). Against the Anker SOLIX F3800, the Apex 300 offers 6,000 cycles versus 3,000, although the Anker unit has higher peak power output (6,000W).Pricing for BLUETTI’s home backup systems ranges from approximately $1,500 for the Elite 200 V2 to over $5,000 for an Apex 300 starter kit with expansion batteries. Solar panels and alternator chargers are sold separately.The company has also introduced ecosystem products such as the Charger 2 alternator charger (1,200W) and the RV5 integrated power hub for recreational vehicles, which the company says can be installed in 30 minutes via a “screw-and-play” design. These accessories extend the usability of its portable stations for mobile and semi-permanent installations.Closing OutlookAs climate-driven disruptions continue to test grid resilience, BLUETTI is expanding its global warehouse network – with 55 overseas warehouses and 22 service centers, according to the company – to support faster delivery and after-sales service across more than 120 countries. Founded in 2013, BLUETTI has grown its global presence in the clean energy sector and reached more than 3.5 million users worldwide by 2025.“The home backup market is no longer just about short-term blackouts; it is about energy resilience for the long haul,” the analyst said. “Companies that offer scalable, high-cycle systems with strong warranty support are best positioned.”BLUETTI offers a five-year warranty on most of its portable power stations and home backup products, matching the industry standard.

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