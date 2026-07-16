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The Business Research Company's Counter-Drone & Anti-UAS Technology Market Report: Growth, Segments and Key Competitor Insights

Expected to grow to $10.27 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The counter-drone and anti-unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology sector is rapidly evolving as concerns about unauthorized drone activity continue to rise globally. This market is driven by the urgent need to safeguard critical infrastructure, airspace, and public safety from increasingly sophisticated drone threats. Let’s explore the current market status, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this vital security domain.

Market Growth Trajectory and Size Estimates for the Counter-Drone and Anti-UAS Technology Market

The market for counter-drone and anti-UAS technology has experienced remarkable expansion over recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $3.14 billion in 2025 to $3.98 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. This surge during the past period has been driven by a rise in unauthorized drone intrusions into restricted airspace, broader military adoption of radar and radio frequency (RF) detection systems, heightened investments in homeland security for perimeter surveillance, stricter protection requirements for critical infrastructure, as well as continued reliance on manual and radar-based monitoring techniques.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $10.27 billion by 2030, advancing at an impressive CAGR of 26.8%. This anticipated growth is fueled by increasing demand for AI-driven autonomous threat detection technologies, the widespread integration of multi-layered defense platforms, expansion of smart city security initiatives, ongoing global defense modernization efforts, and the growing use of real-time data analytics to track and neutralize drones. Key trends expected to influence the market include the deployment of AI-enhanced drone detection and threat classification systems, adoption of multi-sensor fusion technologies for improved airspace surveillance, increased reliance on RF-based detection and jamming solutions for immediate counter-UAS responses, expansion of portable and vehicle-mounted defense tools, and the use of autonomous interception and kinetic neutralization techniques to protect critical assets.

Understanding the Counter-Drone and Anti-UAS Technology and Its Core Components

Counter-drone and anti-UAS technology encompasses advanced systems designed to detect, track, identify, and neutralize unauthorized or hostile unmanned aerial systems. These solutions combine multiple technologies such as radar, radio frequency detection, electro-optical and infrared sensors, jamming devices, interception mechanisms, and AI-powered analytics. Together, they provide comprehensive airspace security and enable effective mitigation of drone-related threats.

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Primary Growth Factors Boosting the Counter-Drone and Anti-UAS Technology Market

The expanding threat of unauthorized drones plays a central role in driving the growth of this market. Unauthorized drones pose significant risks by operating without approval, potentially compromising aviation safety and critical infrastructure, breaching surveillance security, encroaching on restricted airspace, and delivering harmful payloads. The increasing accessibility and affordability of commercial drones have amplified these risks, allowing non-state actors and unregulated users to exploit advanced aerial capabilities with limited oversight or enforcement.

The counter-drone and anti-UAS technology market addresses these challenges through integrated solutions that enable real-time detection, identification, tracking, and neutralization of unauthorized drones. These systems utilize radar, RF sensors, electro-optical and infrared technologies, combined with AI-enabled command and control platforms that enhance airspace monitoring and response. For instance, in January 2025, Dedrone—a US-based airspace security firm—reported a sharp rise in drone-related breaches, with violations increasing by 23,833 in May 2024 compared to the same month the previous year, and a total of 1,067,112 violations recorded in 2023. Such figures illustrate how escalating security concerns are propelling demand for counter-UAS technologies.

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas in Counter-Drone and Anti-UAS Technology

As of 2025, North America holds the position as the largest market for counter-drone and anti-UAS technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market landscape encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities in this sector.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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