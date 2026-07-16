Phoenix Native Recognized as Airwing Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

PHILIPPINE SEA – Phoenix, Arizona native Aviation Electrician’s Mate Kaylee Ramirez was recognized as Airwing Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), July 15, 2026.

The Airwing Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

“My favorite is being part of the one percent,” Ramirez said. “Being able to serve and see the peace we bring to every family and to every person in the United States.”

Ramirez is an essential member of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5’s Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 team. She showcased extraordinary commitment to the mission as a Line Division Senior Plane Captain. Her unwavering work resulted in the coordination of all Plane Captains' flight-schedule assignments and daily rotations, directly contributing to 244 executed sorties encompassing 477 flight hours. Additionally, as Line Division Supervisor, she diligently led seven Sailors in the completion of 180 maintenance actions resulting in 559 man hours of completed maintenance.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to my family and to the Unitied States,” Ramirez said. “I am so grateful to all the people who support and believe in me.”

Ramirez, a 2023 graduate of Arcadia High School, has been in the Navy for 3 years and has served aboard the George Washington for 2 years.

George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.