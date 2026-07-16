The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Core Making Machine Market Revenue To Cross $1.98 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

Expected to grow to $1.98 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The core making machine market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in manufacturing and industrial sectors worldwide. With ongoing developments in automotive and infrastructure industries, this market is set to continue its expansion over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, factors propelling growth, key trends, and regional dynamics shaping the future of core making machines.

Market Size Growth and Outlook for the Core Making Machine Market

The core making machine sector has experienced robust growth recently, with its market size expected to rise from $1.45 billion in 2025 to $1.54 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This upward trend over the historical period is largely linked to the expanding global metal casting and foundry industries, increasing demand for automotive engine and transmission parts, the continued use of manual and semi-automatic core making methods, growth in industrial machinery manufacturing, and rising production in infrastructure and construction equipment.

Download a free sample of the core making machine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=58559544&type=smp&name=Core%20Making%20Machine%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the core making machine market is projected to maintain a strong growth trajectory, reaching $1.98 billion by 2030. This corresponds to a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors fueling this growth include rising demand for lightweight automotive and electric vehicle components, greater adoption of automation in foundries, emphasis on precision engineering and intricate hollow casting designs, expanding aerospace and defense manufacturing sectors, and a move toward more energy-efficient and sustainable casting processes. Key trends expected to influence the market include increased use of fully automated core shooting systems for high-volume casting, growing preference for precision sand core production in automotive and aerospace industries, rising integration of robotics for core handling and mold preparation, development of energy-saving and low-emission core making technologies, and wider application of resin-coated sand to enhance dimensional accuracy and surface finish.

Understanding Core Making Machines and Their Role in Manufacturing

Core making machines are specialized industrial equipment designed to manufacture sand cores, which are inserted into molds during metal casting processes. These machines shape a mixture of sand and binders into precise forms that create internal cavities within cast metal parts. The use of core making machines ensures consistent dimensional accuracy, efficiency, and quality in producing complex hollow components essential for various manufacturing applications.

View the full core making machine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/core-making-machine-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Automotive Industry Expansion as a Growth Catalyst for Core Making Machines

One of the primary drivers behind the core making machine market’s growth is the rapid expansion of the automotive manufacturing industry. This sector involves large-scale production of motor vehicles and components worldwide using standardized processes. The ongoing growth in global vehicle demand, fueled by population increases and rising urban mobility needs, pushes the automotive industry to enhance manufacturing efficiency. Core making machines contribute by enabling precise production of complex casting parts such as engine blocks and cylinder heads, which improve vehicle performance and consistency. For example, in April 2026, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), headquartered in France, reported that global motor vehicle production rose from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million units in 2025, marking a 3.9% increase year-over-year. This expansion in automotive production is significantly supporting the core making machine market’s growth.

Industrialization and Urbanization Driving Demand for Core Making Machines

The ongoing surge in industrialization is another important factor propelling market growth. Industrialization involves shifting economies from agriculture-based activities toward manufacturing and large-scale industrial production. This transformation is often linked to increasing urbanization, as expanding urban populations create higher demand for manufactured goods and infrastructure development. Core making machines enhance industrialization by enabling precise, large-scale production of complex metal casting components, thereby boosting manufacturing efficiency and meeting rising industrial requirements. For instance, Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency based in Luxembourg, noted a 3.7% increase in industrial production in the euro area and a 3.4% rise across the EU in May 2025 compared with May 2024. Such industrial growth underlines the expanding demand for core making machines.

Rising Investments in Manufacturing Infrastructure Supporting Market Growth

Increasing capital investment in manufacturing infrastructure also plays a significant role in driving the core making machine market forward. This includes funding allocated for upgrading industrial facilities, equipment, utilities, and logistical systems that support production activities. The rise in manufacturing infrastructure investment is motivated by growing industrial demand and the need to expand production capabilities while improving efficiency and output. Core making machines support these efforts by delivering high-precision, scalable production of intricate casting components essential for modern industrial operations. For instance, the United States Department of Transportation announced in October 2024 nearly $635 million in funding for 22 bridge projects, contributing to an $8.1 billion investment across 100 projects in 44 states. Such investments in infrastructure underscore the growing market opportunities for core making machines.

Regional Market Insights Highlighting Asia-Pacific’s Leading Position

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global core making machine market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report provides insights into key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on regional growth patterns and market dynamics across the world.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 30,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info



Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.