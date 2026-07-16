Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Forecast To Hit $20.89Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

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The Business Research Company's Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The autonomous military vehicle sector is experiencing swift expansion as defense technologies evolve. Fueled by increasing investments and innovations, this market is set for notable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the forces propelling growth, regional leadership, and future trends that define this dynamic industry.

Strong Growth Prospects in the Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Size

The autonomous military vehicle market has witnessed rapid expansion recently, with its value projected to rise from $11.75 billion in 2025 to $13.16 billion in 2026. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The upward trend during this period is largely driven by enhanced defense modernization programs, increased military spending on unmanned systems, greater demand for remote surveillance, broader border security initiatives, and advances in autonomous navigation technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate even further, reaching $20.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.2%. Growth in this forecast phase will be supported by the growing integration of AI-powered combat systems, higher investments in autonomous fleet management solutions, expanded deployment of unmanned multi-domain operations, development of cybersecure communication networks tailored for defense, and rising needs for autonomous logistics and supply chain support. Key developments anticipated include widespread adoption of AI-enabled autonomous mission planning, swarm intelligence technology in unmanned military actions, secure cloud-based battlefield data management, advanced sensor fusion for real-time navigation, and the use of smart manufacturing techniques in vehicle production.

Understanding Autonomous Military Vehicles and Their Capabilities

Autonomous military vehicles are defense platforms equipped with sensors, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated control systems that allow them to operate independently without direct human control. These vehicles carry out critical missions such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat operations while providing options for remote monitoring and human override when necessary, enhancing operational flexibility and safety.

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Defense Spending as a Major Growth Driver in the Autonomous Military Vehicle Market

One of the strongest forces behind the expanding demand for autonomous military vehicles is the rise in global defense expenditures. This spending encompasses government investments in military personnel, equipment, operations, infrastructure, and research. Heightened geopolitical tensions have spurred countries to increase their military budgets to strengthen national security and deter threats, thereby fueling investments in cutting-edge defense technologies.

This increased defense spending enables governments to fund research, develop advanced autonomous systems, conduct thorough testing, and deploy these vehicles on a large scale. For instance, in April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that worldwide military expenditure reached $2,443 billion in 2023, marking a 6.8% growth in real terms compared to the previous year. Such a surge in defense budgets directly supports the growth trajectory of the autonomous military vehicle market.

Leading Region in the Autonomous Military Vehicle Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the autonomous military vehicle market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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