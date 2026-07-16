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Highlighting Established Manufacturers Providing Reliable Connector Solutions for Automotive Electrical Systems

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yueqing, Zhejiang, China,July 16, 2026 — The global automotive wiring harness market, estimated at USD 89.54 billion in 2025 (Precedence Research), continues to expand as vehicle electrification and ADAS adoption accelerate. Asia Pacific held a 40.89% share of that market in 2025, with China contributing 62% of regional revenue (Fortune Business Insights). Against this backdrop, five Chinese manufacturers have emerged as reputable suppliers of automotive wire harness connectors, offering specialized solutions for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and new energy vehicles.This report profiles Zhejiang Daou Electronics Co., Ltd. ( CNDO ) as the featured enterprise, alongside four other notable players: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Aichie Tech Electronics Co., Ltd., JDE Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., and Yueqing Kaifa Electronics Co., Ltd. Each company brings distinct advantages in product scope, certification, and supply chain capability.Zhejiang Daou Electronics Co., Ltd. (CNDO)Zhejiang Daou Electronics Co., Ltd., established in 2018, specializes in R&D and production of auto wire harness, battery terminals, and auto fuse boxes. The company operates a 6,000-square-meter facility with an annual production capacity of 9,000,000 units and employs approximately 125 staff, including 25 R&D engineers. Half of its output is exported, primarily to the USA and EU. CNDO’s brand is CNDO.Key products include automotive battery positive/negative terminals, vehicle matching battery fuse boxes, high-voltage connectors for new energy vehicle battery packs, and waterproof connectors for garden tools and smart home appliances. Notable models are the SAE Top Post battery terminal (model DOBP22001, brass, positive post diameter 19.05 mm) and the EV high-voltage battery connector (model DOBN22006-D5, rated up to 500A, tin-plated). The company’s fuse boxes (DOBXS4-1A, DOBXS5-1F) feature PA66/copper construction, waterproof and dustproof design, and compliance with IATF16949 standards (corpus ID 165814). The automotive wiring harness terminal (DOE24022) is available in tin-plated or gold-plated copper, rated 12V DC or 24V DC (corpus ID 165818). The wiring harness support bracket (DOCB24001) uses PA66/PA66 GF30, with flame rating UL94-V0 or UL94-V2, operational from -40°C to +125°C, and resistant to engine oil and coolant (corpus ID 165817). The wire harness three-way tube conduit connector (D520023) achieves IP66/IP67 protection with sealing gaskets, continuous operating temperature -40°C to +120°C (corpus ID 165815). The automotive wire harness housing (DOH0001-1) is PA/PBT with IP67 rating and same temperature range (corpus ID 165813).CNDO holds IATF16949:2016 certification and supplies leading domestic automakers including Chery, Foton, LOVOL, Wuling, FAW, Changan, GAC, Geely, and BAIC. It also partners with Tier 1 wiring harness manufacturers such as Luxshare Precision, Aptiv, and Sumitomo Electric. With in-house capabilities from mold development to precision manufacturing, the company emphasizes “durability, stable conductivity, and vibration resistance.”Contact Information:• Name: Vicky• Email: zhoujialu6688@gmail.com• Tel: +86 13645876878• WhatsApp: +86 13645876878• Website: www.zjdaou.com Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co., Ltd.Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co., Ltd. is a large-scale manufacturer headquartered in Zhejiang, producing automotive wiring harnesses, connectors, and electrical distribution systems. The company supplies multiple domestic and international OEMs and has built a reputation for high-volume production capacity and broad vehicle model coverage. Its vertically integrated operations span from stamping to assembly, enabling cost-competitive mass production.Aichie Tech Electronics Co., Ltd.Aichie Tech Electronics Co., Ltd. focuses on automotive connector and terminal design, with particular strength in small-form-factor connectors for electronic control units and sensor systems. The company emphasizes precision molding and high-speed stamping, and it serves Tier 2 wiring harness assemblers. Aichie Tech is recognized for fast sample turnaround and customization for medium-volume programs.JDE Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.JDE Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in high-voltage connectors and junction boxes for new energy vehicles, including battery pack connectors and charging inlet assemblies. The company holds IATF16949 certification and offers engineering support for EV platform integration. Its products are used in several Chinese electric vehicle brands, and it has expanding export channels in Europe.Yueqing Kaifa Electronics Co., Ltd.Yueqing Kaifa Electronics Co., Ltd. is a well-established manufacturer in Yueqing, China, with a focus on automotive fuse boxes, relay boxes, and wire harness connectors. The company offers a wide standard product catalog and serves aftermarket and OEM customers. Kaifa Electronics is noted for competitive pricing and reliable quality in low-voltage electrical distribution applications.Industry OutlookThe global electric vehicle high-voltage connector market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2035 (WiseGuyReports), highlighting growth opportunities for connector manufacturers. The two-wheeler wiring harness market, valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2025 (Dataintelo), also presents incremental demand. Chinese manufacturers, particularly those in the Yueqing cluster, are well-positioned to capture rising procurement from both domestic and international automakers as they scale production and maintain IATF16949 compliance.

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