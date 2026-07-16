AHA podcast discusses ways to improve care transitions for opioid use

In this conversation, a team from the University Medical Center New Orleans — LSU School of Medicine’s Benjamin Springgate, M.D., professor of internal medicine and addiction medicine, and Seth Vignes, M.D., assistant professor of internal medicine — share how integrated care models, addiction consult services and peer navigators are improving care transitions and increasing access to evidence-based treatment for patients with substance use disorders. They also discuss how hospital leaders can reduce readmissions and strengthen recovery by breaking down barriers across the continuum of care. LISTEN NOW

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