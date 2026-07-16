UTM Faculty and Students Achieve Great Success at Australia Global Skills Challenge, Clinching Silver Medal in Restaurant Service

MACAU, July 16 - The WorldSkills Macao, China Team has achieved outstanding results at the "WorldSkills Australia Global Skills Challenge (GSC)" held in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, from 23 to 29 June 2026. Competing against elite contestants from around the world, Bianca Mak Correia, a year-2 Culinary Arts Management student from the Macao University of Tourism (UTM), under the guidance of expert Lecturer Jerome Keong Ming Loong, won the Silver Medal in the Restaurant Service competition. Furthermore, she was awarded the "Best in Nation" certificate for achieving the highest score among all contestants representing Macao, bringing great honor to the city.

This prestigious event served as a crucial warm-up for the upcoming "48th WorldSkills Competition" to be held in Shanghai, China, this September, attracting elite contestants from 13 countries and regions to compete across 33 different skill categories. Modeled strictly after the international judging standards of the WorldSkills Competition, the GSC provided a highly realistic and simulated competitive environment. The Macao delegation, composed of expert faculty members and Culinary Arts Management students from UTM, competed fiercely in four distinct categories: Restaurant Service, Cooking (Western Cuisine), Bakery; and Pâtisserie and Confectionery.

Rigorous Pre-competition Training and Exceptional On-site Performance

The remarkable achievements are the fruits of months of relentless effort and sweat. Leading up to the competition, the expert mentors from UTM, Lecturers Jerome Keong Ming Loong, Marieta Wong, David Charles Wiley Jr, and Jeffrey Lao Chak Cheong, tailored high-intensity, specialised training programs for the students.

During the intense multi-day competition, the students faced top-tier international competitors and a high-pressure environment. Silver medalist and "Best in Nation" recipient Bianca Mak Correia demonstrated the highest level of performance within the Macao delegation, showcasing exquisite restaurant service techniques and elegant communication skills. Meanwhile, Jan Tou Cheok Lam in Cooking (Western Cuisine), Chaco Choi Chi Ieng in Bakery, and Vanessa Fu Ho I in Pâtisserie and Confectionery also showcased superb skills, creative flair, and remarkable psychological resilience. Facing an unfamiliar environment, various assessment modules, and unexpected scenarios, the UTM team adapted swiftly, fully embodying the high standards of their daily training.

Refining Skills Through Competition to Prepare for the World Stage

The expert team noted that this trip to Australia successfully achieved its goal of "promoting learning and fostering international exchange through competition." By competing head-to-head with the world's best, the team not only validated the outcomes of their prior training but also gained precise insights into the latest international trends and judging nuances.

The excellent performance and invaluable combat experience gained at the Global Skills Challenge have injected tremendous confidence into the Team. Upon their return to Macao, the team will conduct in-depth technical reviews and optimizations to adjust their training strategies. They aim to reach new heights at the "48th WorldSkills Competition" in Shanghai this September, showcasing the professional prowess of UTM's youth to the world.