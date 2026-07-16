Application Deadline for Phase 2 of the "First-Store Economy Scheme" Approaching; International Brands Cordially Invited to Establish Their First Stores in Macao

MACAU, July 16 - Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy

The Macao SAR Government has launched the "Support Scheme for the Development of Macao's First-Store Economy" (hereinafter referred to as the "First-Store Economy Initiative"). The initiative aims to encourage promising international brands from Portuguese-speaking countries, Spanish-speaking countries, and the European region, as well as brands from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and the Taiwan region, to open their first stores in Macao. This scheme is designed to enhance the attractiveness of Macao's business environment, accelerate the agglomeration of high-quality brands and new business formats, drive the development of neighborhood economies, boost local diversified employment, and leverage the debut economy to empower Macao's diversified development. The application deadline for Phase 2 is approaching, ending on 31 July. Eligible enterprises engaged in retail, food and beverage (F&B), and new business formats are welcome to seize this opportunity and submit their applications, looking forward to sharing market opportunities and the relevant policy support.

The "First-Store Economy Initiative" is implemented by the Macao SAR Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), with the Industrial and Commercial Development Fund serving as a partner entity. Launched in November 2025, the three-year support scheme features a total of six application phases, aiming to introduce overseas brands meeting specific criteria to open their first stores in Macao. In addition to providing a base subsidy, the scheme offers a top-up subsidy to encourage non-local brands to prioritise their deployment in eight designated neighborhoods (including Ilha Verde, Fai Chi Kei, Lam Mau Tong, Toi San, Areia Preta & Iao Hon, San Kio, Barra/Mandarin's House district, and ZAPE). Beneficiaries are also required to employ a specified number of local full-time staff to align with neighborhood development and create diversified job opportunities. The maximum ceiling for a single full subsidy under the scheme is MOP 1 million.

Enterprises interested in applying for Phase 2 of the "First-Store Economy Initiative" are requested to submit their applications in person to IPIM or via electronic means during office hours on or before 31 July. For further details regarding the terms of subsidy, eligibility criteria and required documents, please visit IPIM’s official website (https://www.ipim.gov.mo/), scan the QR code on the promotional poster, call (853) 2871 0300, or email ece@ipim.gov.mo during office hours for inquiries.

Furthermore, to maintain ongoing promotion of the "First-Store Economy Initiative," IPIM will actively promote the scheme to relevant brands during the "2026 Guangdong-Macao Branded Products Fair" from August 6 to 9. Capitalising on the influx of exhibiting enterprises and participants from Guangdong Province, as well as countries and regions along the "Belt and Road" Initiative, IPIM aims to further enhance Macao's appeal as a prime destination for external brands to establish their first stores.