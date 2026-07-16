CCAC uncovers a case of alleged public subsidy fraud involving the person-in-charge of a social service institution through bid-rigging

MACAU, July 16 - The CCAC investigated a case of alleged public subsidy fraud through bid-rigging.

The investigation of the case reveals that the person-in-charge of a social service institution, through his relatives and friends, allegedly launched multiple associated companies which, since the operation of the institution, had all along been bidding for its multiple procurement projects related to equipment, food supply and so forth subsidised by the Social Welfare Bureau and raised the prices through bid-rigging. Moreover, the person-in-charge made use of his power to manipulate the award results in order to obtain illicit benefits. The amount involved in the case exceeded MOP13 million.

The person-in-charge and those relatives and friends allegedly committed fraud involving considerably high value under the Penal Code. The Criminal Investigation Court has implemented coercive measure of custody against the person-in-charge and other mandatory coercive measures against the remaining individuals involved.

The CCAC has reported the case to the Social Welfare Bureau, so that the latter will take follow-up actions. In addition, the CCAC will carry out further investigation of the case. The CCAC stresses that fraud of public funds severely damages the interest of the Macao SAR and therefore it will absolutely not be tolerated once it is discovered. At the same time, the CCAC also urges residents not to defy the law with a trust-to-luck attitude.