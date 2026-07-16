Lou Lim Ioc Park to close from next Monday due to improvement works

MACAU, July 16 - The irrigation system and water filtration system of Lou Lim Ioc Park are showing multiple signs of aging after many years of use. To improve the facilities and environment in the park and provide a more comfortable leisure space for the public, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will start improvement works on 20 July (Monday) to change the irrigation system and water filtration system successively. Certain parts of the park will be enclosed in phases during the project period. The public are advised to pay attention to the measures.

The project will last for around 100 working days, and the exact duration may be longer due to weather or other reasons. IAM reminds the public to pay attention to the instructions on site and stay away from the enclosed areas to avoid accidents. IAM apologises for any inconvenience caused.