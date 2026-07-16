Philippine Airlines Brings 30% Off Base Fares for a Limited Time

Through PAL's extensive network, travelers from Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo can conveniently access destinations across the Philippines, making it easier than ever to experience the country's vibrant culture, scenic lands Fly from Japan with Philippine Airlines and enjoy special fares to tropical islands, exciting cities, and unforgettable experiences. Palawan, Philippines Cebu, Philippines

TOKYO, METRO MANILA, JAPAN, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering travelers across Japan up to 30% off base fares on select routes through its 3-Day Flash Sale, available exclusivelyfrom July 15 to 17, 2026. Travelers booking ahead can enjoy greater value on trips to the Philippines and beyond, with additional services from Tokyo Narita, Osaka, and Sapporo to Manila later in the year – making it even easier to plan holiday getaways and year-end travel.Valid for travel from August 1, 2026 onwards, the sale gives travelers just three days to secure savings on future holidays, cultural escapes, beach getaways, and island-hopping adventures. Passengers can take advantage of special fares and secure their preferred travel dates ahead of the busy holiday period.Through PAL's extensive network, travelers from Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo can conveniently access destinations across the Philippines, making it easier than ever to experience the country's vibrant culture, scenic landscapes, and renowned Filipino hospitality.Whether it's a first-time visit or a return trip, the Philippines offers a rich mix of experiences – from historic landmarks and bustling cities to colorful festivals, local culinary favorites, and world-famous island escapes. Familiar yet distinctly Filipino, the country invites travelers to discover something new with every visit.Beyond Manila, travelers can explore the heritage sites of Northern Luzon, experience Cebu's rich history and dynamic food scene, immerse themselves in local traditions across the Visayas and Mindanao, or unwind in world-renowned destinations such as Boracay and Palawan. For those looking to venture further, PAL's Manila hub provides seamless connections to key destinations across Asia, Australia, and North America – including Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Toronto – offering travelers from Japan even more options to plan their next international getaway.As the Philippines' flag carrier, Philippine Airlines offers travelers a full-service travel experience, with generous checked baggage allowance on eligible fares, inflight meals, and heartfelt Filipino service, allowing guests to enjoy greater comfort and convenience throughout their journey.With bookings available from July 15 to 17 only, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead for upcoming holidays, family reunions, and festive-season trips. Combined with PAL’s expanded Japan services during the peak travel season, the promotion offers greater flexibility and connectivity for travelers exploring the Philippines and beyond.Travelers can book through the PAL website at www.philippineairlines.com , the PAL mobile app, PAL hotline at (+632) 8855 8888, PAL Ticket Offices, or accredited travel agents. Visit https://tinyurl.com/PALFlashSaleJapan for more information.

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