Evergreen Remodeling Launches San Diego Microcement Finishes, County's Only Certified Installer

Microcement living room Microcement showeroom Microcement Shower Evergreen Logo

Owner Barak Rosengarten brings his Mediterranean-inspired craftsmanship to San Diego with a new certified microcement finishing company.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evergreen Remodeling today announced the launch of San Diego Microcement Finishes , a dedicated sub-company created to bring authentic, professionally certified microcement surfacing to homeowners and businesses throughout San Diego County. The new venture makes Evergreen Remodeling's parent brand the sole certified microcement installer in the county.Microcement, sometimes referred to as polished concrete overlay, Venetian-style plaster, or "liquid stone," is a thin, seamless cementitious coating applied directly over existing surfaces. The finished result reads as soft, cloud-like veining and subtle tonal variation, similar in spirit to the hand-troweled plaster walls and terrazzo floors found throughout the Mediterranean. The material is often confused with tadelakt , the traditional Moroccan lime-plaster finish, since both share a smooth, handcrafted, water-resistant surface quality. Microcement, however, is cement-based rather than lime-based, giving it greater flexibility, faster application, and broader suitability for high-traffic commercial and residential settings.The launch reflects founder and owner Barak Rosengarten's personal connection to the material. Rosengarten grew up along the Mediterranean coast, where he witnessed firsthand how microcement has long been used to create durable, elegant, water-resistant surfaces suited to coastal life. He co-founded San Diego Microcement Finishes as a dedicated sub-company alongside his wife and business partner, Anna Tambini, allowing the husband-and-wife team to focus exclusively on the craftsmanship, training, and technical standards the material requires."Microcement isn't a trend where I come from, it's simply how we build," Rosengarten said. "Launching San Diego Microcement Finishes lets us give this material the dedicated focus it deserves, and it means our clients get a finish that's proven to hold up in coastal, high-moisture environments while still looking clean and natural."A High-End Finish, Not a DIY ProjectUnlike many trending surface materials marketed for do-it-yourself application, microcement is a professional-grade system that requires specialized training, precise surface preparation, and technical application skill. As the certified arm of Evergreen Remodeling, San Diego Microcement Finishes ensures every project meets manufacturer standards from substrate prep through final cure.A proper microcement installation involves a meticulous multi-step process, including thorough surface preparation followed by six distinct layers of material, each applied and cured in sequence, and finished with a protective sealer that locks in durability and water resistance. This layered system is what gives microcement its signature strength, flexibility, and long-term performance, and is what separates a genuine microcement finish from thin imitation coatings sold under similar names.Built for Coastal, High-Traffic, and Wet EnvironmentsMicrocement's dense, seamless composition makes it especially well-suited to San Diego's coastal lifestyle. The material performs reliably in wet and high-moisture settings such as bathrooms, showers, pool decks, and spas, while also standing up to the demands of high-traffic commercial spaces including restaurants, retail environments, hotels, and offices. Its versatility extends across both residential and commercial applications, from kitchen countertops, floors, and shower walls to full-scale spa and wellness facility renovations.Beyond its performance, microcement is prized for its organic, natural aesthetic, a warm, matte, stone-like texture that feels handcrafted rather than manufactured. Homeowners and designers increasingly seek this look as an alternative to tile grout lines, cold traditional concrete, or synthetic surfacing, favoring a continuous, sculptural surface that flows seamlessly from floors to walls to countertops.Setting a New Standard for San Diego CountyWith the launch of San Diego Microcement Finishes, Evergreen Remodeling positions itself as the go-to resource for property owners, designers, and contractors seeking authentic, professionally installed microcement in San Diego County. The company emphasizes that proper certification and technique are what separate long-lasting, spa- and commercial-grade microcement installations from short-lived imitation finishes.San Diego Microcement Finishes is now accepting consultations for residential and commercial microcement projects throughout San Diego County. More information is available at https://sandiegomicrocement.com/ About Evergreen RemodelingEvergreen Remodeling is a San Diego-based remodeling company specializing in high-end surfacing and renovation solutions. Through its dedicated sub-company, San Diego Microcement Finishes, led by husband-and-wife owners Barak Rosengarten and Anna Tambini, it brings Mediterranean-inspired craftsmanship and rigorous technical standards to residential and commercial clients seeking durable, natural-looking finishes for coastal living, as the county's only certified microcement installer. Learn more at https://evergreenremodeling.us/

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