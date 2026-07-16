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The Business Research Company's Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Therapies Market to Reach $11.24 Billion by 2030 Amid Rapid Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $11.25 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The companion diagnostics for targeted therapies sector is rapidly gaining traction as personalized treatment approaches become increasingly vital in healthcare. This market is evolving swiftly, driven by innovations in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, which are transforming how therapies are tailored to individual patients. Below, we explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and emerging opportunities shaping this dynamic field.

Market Size Expansion and Future Outlook in the Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Therapies Market

The companion diagnostics for targeted therapies market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.76 billion in 2025 to $6.57 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This rise during the historical period is largely fueled by the growing incidence of cancer and chronic illnesses, which boost the demand for targeted treatments. Additionally, the expansion of molecular diagnostic laboratories, broader use of precision oncology protocols, advancements in genomic sequencing research, and the development of technologies for early biomarker detection have all contributed to this upward trend.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to maintain rapid momentum, reaching $11.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.4%. The anticipated growth is supported by technological progress in AI-driven diagnostic analytics and clinical decision support tools, wider acceptance of personalized medicine across healthcare systems, increased collaboration in pharmaceutical companion diagnostic development, and the growth of next-generation sequencing and multi-omics platforms. Regulatory agencies are also providing stronger support for biomarker-based approvals of targeted therapies. Key trends set to influence the market include AI-powered biomarker discovery and diagnostic interpretation platforms, integration of multi-omics data for precise therapy choices, expanded use of next-generation sequencing in diagnostic workflows, growing adoption of automated molecular testing, and enhanced liquid biopsy techniques for companion diagnostics.

Understanding Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Therapies and Their Role in Precision Medicine

Companion diagnostics tailored for targeted therapies involve testing methods that identify particular biomarkers, genetic mutations, or molecular traits within a patient. These insights help determine the patient’s eligibility for specific targeted treatments and predict their likely response. By enabling data-driven clinical decisions, companion diagnostics enhance precision medicine efforts—improving treatment outcomes and minimizing unnecessary exposure to ineffective therapies. The foundation of these diagnostics lies in advanced molecular and analytical technologies that allow for accurate detection and interpretation of disease-associated biological signals relevant to therapeutic choices.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Therapies Market

One of the main forces driving this market is the expanding adoption of precision medicine, which focuses on customizing treatments based on unique patient characteristics such as genetic profiles, biomarkers, and disease phenotypes. The increasing demand for precision medicine stems from breakthroughs in biomarker identification and molecular diagnostics, which improve the accuracy of disease classification and enable the selection of targeted therapies. Companion diagnostics play an essential role by identifying individual genetic and biomarker profiles, thereby guiding the choice of effective therapies that offer better outcomes and fewer side effects. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based non-profit group, reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023—substantially higher than the six approvals in 2022. This trend highlights how the growing embrace of precision medicine is fueling companion diagnostics market expansion.

Regional Dynamics in the Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Therapies Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the companion diagnostics for targeted therapies market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of precision medicine technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, expanding molecular diagnostic capabilities, and rising awareness of personalized treatment benefits. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional developments and opportunities around the globe.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

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• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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