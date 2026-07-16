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The Business Research Company's Commercial Vehicle Clutches Market To Reach $7.96 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Expected to grow to $7.96 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The commercial vehicle clutches market has been showing impressive growth recently, driven by various factors linked to transportation and logistics demands. With ongoing industry developments and evolving technology, this market is set for continued expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and important trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Commercial Vehicle Clutches

The commercial vehicle clutches market has experienced solid growth, expanding to $5.49 billion in 2025 and projected to rise to $5.9 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upward trajectory during the historic period resulted from increasing freight transport requirements, growth in heavy truck and bus production, wider adoption of manual transmissions, infrastructure development in emerging economies, and the demand for durable drivetrain components capable of withstanding harsh operating environments. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $7.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Factors driving this forecast include electrification of commercial fleets, integration of hybrid drivetrains, rising use of automated transmissions in heavy vehicles, emphasis on fuel economy and emission regulations, advancements in smart manufacturing and materials engineering, and expanding long-haul logistics fueled by e-commerce growth. Key trends expected during this period include enhancements in high-torque durability, innovations in friction materials for longer clutch lifespans, increased deployment of heavy-duty dual-plate clutch systems in freight transport, a growing focus on cost-effective clutch maintenance and remanufacturing, and wider use of high-load endurance clutch systems in long-distance trucking.

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Understanding the Role of Commercial Vehicle Clutches

Commercial vehicle clutches serve as vital mechanical components in heavy-duty trucks and buses, controlling power transfer from the engine to the drivetrain. They enable smooth gear changes and efficient torque delivery, ensuring reliable performance even under heavy loads and tough operating conditions. These clutches are specifically engineered to handle continuous stress, elevated temperatures, and demanding usage typical of commercial vehicle environments.

Increasing Demand for Heavy-Duty Vehicles Boosts Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the commercial vehicle clutches market is the rising need for heavy-duty vehicles. These trucks and transport units, designed to carry substantial cargo over long distances, are essential for industries such as freight, construction, and logistics. The surge in demand for heavy-duty vehicles is closely tied to the rapid growth of e-commerce and freight activities, where businesses expand their fleets to manage larger shipment volumes and meet tight delivery schedules. This growing fleet size directly elevates the requirement for robust clutch systems critical for power transmission in heavy-duty drivetrains. For example, in December 2023, the American Truck Dealers (ATD) reported that heavy-duty truck sales in the U.S. reached 266,752 units in 2023, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. This rising demand for heavy vehicles is therefore a significant factor fueling expansion in the clutch market.

View the full commercial vehicle clutches market report:

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Logistics and E-Commerce Industry Expansion Drives Increased Freight Transport Needs

The growth of logistics and e-commerce sectors is another key force supporting the commercial vehicle clutches market. These industries rely on complex networks and infrastructure to facilitate online sales and ensure timely delivery to customers. The widespread adoption of digital technologies and improved internet access has shifted consumer buying habits toward online platforms, causing a sharp rise in the volume of goods requiring transportation and last-mile delivery. This surge in freight movement boosts demand for commercial vehicles such as trucks and delivery vans, which in turn increases the need for reliable, high-performance clutch systems to maintain vehicle operation. For instance, data from the UK’s Department for Transport in July 2025 highlighted that UK-registered heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) transported 5.7 million tonnes of goods internationally in 2024—a 4% increase compared to 2023. This underscores how logistics and e-commerce expansion is intensifying the demand for commercial vehicle clutches.

Regional Market Leadership and Future Opportunities

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the commercial vehicle clutches market. However, the forecast period is expected to see Asia-Pacific emerging as the dominant region due to its expanding industrial base and growing transportation infrastructure. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on evolving market dynamics.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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