The United States ranks third of 79 for crypto capability and 32nd for living on crypto. Source: Genghis Research, Crypto Livability Index 2025.

A 79-country index of living on crypto puts the US 3rd on capability and 32nd on need. The data is open.

America built the deepest crypto rails on Earth and has the least reason of almost anyone to use them. That is not a failure, it is what a stable dollar looks like.” — Claudio Cuccovillo, Founder of Genghis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States has the third-strongest crypto environment on Earth and ranks 32nd of 79 for actually living on crypto, according to a new research index of where people can receive, hold and spend cryptocurrency as everyday money. The gap between those two numbers is the American story the data tells.The Crypto Livability Index , published by Genghis Research, scores 79 countries across 22 sub-pillars covering market access, regulation, real-world spendability, digital infrastructure and community ecosystem. Its 1,738 individual scores describe conditions on 31 December 2025 and were checked against the documentary record. The report and its dataset are released under a CC BY 4.0 licence with a DOI, so every figure traces back to a stated input.The index publishes two rankings rather than one. The first measures raw environmental capability, marked out of 84, and the United States scores 71, third behind Switzerland and Canada. The official table, the Livability Ranking, reweights that capability by how far a population depends on alternatives to its own banking system. On that measure the country falls 29 places to 32nd. Argentina, sixth on capability, rises to first.Why America drops is the point, and it is not a failure. The country runs a need multiplier of 0.53 because the conditions that push people onto crypto elsewhere are mostly absent: inflation averaged 3.3% over three years, 3% of adults are unbanked, inbound remittances are effectively zero as a share of GDP, and there are no capital controls. Crypto in America is a choice. In Argentina, Nigeria and Turkey it is closer to a lifeline, and the index is built to reward that difference.The strength underneath the rank is real and specific. The United States operates 29,948 crypto ATMs, the most of any country in the world, at 764 machines per million urban residents against three in all of Argentina. It posts the highest event density in the dataset, anchored by gatherings such as ETHDenver at 15,000 attendees, and the deepest peer-to-peer and decentralised-finance liquidity measured anywhere.The regulatory picture is turning fastest here too. The index scores the United States as its strongest liberaliser, on a perfect trajectory reading. President Trump signed the GENIUS Act on 18 July 2025, the first federal statute on digital assets, passing 68 to 30 in the Senate and 308 to 122 in the House. By the end of 2025 the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had granted national trust-bank charters to Circle, Paxos and three others, with roughly $280 billion in stablecoins outstanding.Some findings hold across the whole table. A dollar stablecoin can be obtained in all 79 countries, with no national ban keeping it out. The anonymous on-ramp has closed everywhere: nowhere, the United States included, can a resident legally buy crypto with local currency and skip an identity check. And need alone does not carry a country, by design. Cuba records the highest necessity score in the dataset and still finishes tenth, capped by a weak operating environment.The full Livability top ten runs Argentina, El Salvador, Ukraine, Nigeria, Turkey, Venezuela, the Philippines, Brazil, Lebanon and Cuba. Five of the ten gained more than thirty places once need entered the calculation. The advanced economies moved the other way, with Canada down 34 places, Australia 31, and the United States 29. The countries above America are there because they must be, not because their rails are better.The full methodology, both tables and all 79 country profiles, including the United States, are published in the Crypto Livability Index report. The dataset is free to cite with attribution to Genghis Research.About GenghisGenghis is a crypto-native marketplace to buy gift cards with crypto , plus game keys, eSIMs and prepaid cards, across 4,000+ brands in 80+ countries and 300+ cryptocurrencies, with no KYC and instant delivery. The company is UK-registered and accelerated by Algorand and Techstars. Genghis Research is its research arm and the publisher of the Crypto Livability Index and the annual State of Living on Crypto report.

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