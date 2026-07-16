Outdoor pools temporarily close due to Air Quality Warning
HAMILTON, ON – Due to the Air Quality Warning and out of an abundance of caution, the City of Hamilton will be temporarily closing outdoor pools until air quality conditions improve.
All outdoor pools have closed as of 4 pm today and will reopen once the air quality warning is lifted. Wading pools remain closed at this time.
The following recreation centres offer regularly scheduled drop-in indoor swimming:
- Ancaster Aquatic Centre
- Bennetto Community Centre
- Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre
- Central Memorial Recreation Centre
- Dalewood Recreation Centre
- Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre
- Dundas Community Pool
- H.G. Brewster Pool
- Hill Park Recreation Centre
- Huntington Park Recreation Centre
- Kanétskare Recreation Centre
- Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre
- Sir Allan MacNab Recreation Centre
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre
- Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre
- Stoney Creek Recreation Centre
- Westmount Recreation Centre
For an online list of indoor swimming offerings, please visit: Recreation Centres & Indoor Pools | City of Hamilton
City of Hamilton staff will take appropriate precautions by moving outdoor activities indoors where possible or adjusting activities to reduce outdoor exposure.
Reduce your health risk from poor air quality wherever possible. Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can be harmful to everyone, particularly young children, seniors, pregnant people, individuals with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or heart disease, and people who work outdoors.
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