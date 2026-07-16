Rising Power Outages and Food Safety Concerns Drive Demand for Dedicated Refrigerator Backup Systems

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHENZHEN, China — As extreme weather events become more frequent and power grids face increasing strain, homeowners across North America and Europe are seeking reliable backup power solutions to prevent food spoilage and maintain essential appliances. BLUETTI , a technology pioneer in clean energy, has responded with a new category of integrated energy storage that combines refrigeration and power backup in a single unit, as well as expandable power stations capable of running a household during extended outages.The company, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, has built a global presence with more than 3.5 million users and 55 overseas warehouses. BLUETTI is positioning its FridgePower and Elite series as core components of modern home emergency preparedness, targeting a market that is projected to grow significantly as climate-related disruptions increase.Refrigerator as a Critical LoadAccording to the U.S. Department of Energy, a typical refrigerator consumes between 100 and 800 watt-hours per day depending on size and efficiency. During multi-day power outages, even brief blackouts can lead to hundreds of dollars in wasted food, and many households also face critical risks to temperature-sensitive medications or baby formula stored inside fridges. BLUETTI’s FridgePower, a dedicated power station built exclusively to run refrigeration appliances, solves this core pain point. Equipped with a 2016Wh LiFePO₄ battery, it delivers up to four days of continuous power for a standard fridge load per official specifications. It supports AC wall charging, solar charging and vehicle charging, plus a 10ms UPS switchover to deliver uninterrupted power the second grid power cuts out. Operating at under 45dB with zero emissions for safe indoor placement, it has notable strengths against traditional gas generators that release poisonous carbon monoxide and are unsafe to operate indoors.As shared in the brand’s comparison analysis, gas generators require manual startup, create loud operating noise and carry hidden health hazards. In contrast, the BLUETTI FridgePower features automatic power switching and solar recharging capability, fitting well for routine standby use as well as power backup during prolonged blackout emergencies.Expandable Home Backup for Extended OutagesFor homeowners who need to power not only the refrigerator but also lights, internet routers, medical devices, and small appliances, BLUETTI offers its Elite 300 and Apex 300 portable power stations. The Elite 300, with a 3,014.4Wh capacity and 2,400W continuous output (4,800W surge), can run a refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours, depending on model and usage. It supports solar input up to 1,200W and can be recharged from a wall outlet in about two hours, according to company data.The Apex 300 serves as the core of a holistic home energy solution, complemented by expandable B300K, B500K battery packs for capacity upgrades and Solar X4K hardware to optimize solar charging performance. This high-capacity base unit delivers built-in 2,764.8Wh storage alongside 3,840W continuous power output; when you parallel up to three Apex 300 units paired with the expansion batteries, the overall scalable storage can reach a peak of 58kWh. Equipped with 120V/240V dual-voltage output and 0ms UPS mode, the full setup delivers dependable whole-house backup power once connected with a transfer switch, with Solar X4K streamlining solar harvesting for off-grid daytime recharging. BLUETTI notes the automotive-grade LiFePO₄ cells used in the main unit and auxiliary battery packs keep 80% capacity after 6,000 charge cycles, equating to roughly 17 years of regular daily usage.Industry Context and Market RelevanceThe global portable power station market was valued at approximately $4.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of over 15% through 2030, according to industry forecasts. Key drivers include the rise in remote work, outdoor recreation, and — most critically — the increasing frequency of grid outages due to storms, wildfires, and aging infrastructure.BLUETTI competes with brands such as EcoFlow, Jackery, and Anker, but the company emphasizes its focus on long cycle life and low standby power consumption as differentiators. For example, the Elite 200 V2 operates at 16dB and consumes less than 10W in standby mode, compared to 30-50W for many competitors, according to internal testing cited by the company.Company Positioning"Our mission is to provide clean energy for humanity," said a BLUETTI spokesperson. "We design our products not just for convenience, but for real resilience. When the grid goes down, families shouldn’t have to worry about losing their food or being left in the dark. Our FridgePower and Elite series are engineered to deliver that peace of mind while staying safe and quiet indoors."BLUETTI sells directly through its website and major e-commerce platforms, with distribution across 120 countries. The company offers a 5-year warranty on most power stations and has 22 global service centers for support.OutlookAs climate adaptation becomes a priority for households worldwide, integrated energy storage solutions that address specific pain points — such as refrigerator continuity — are likely to see increased adoption. BLUETTI’s strategy of combining portable power stations with purpose-built appliances like FridgePower positions it to capture a segment of the market that values both emergency preparedness and everyday functionality.Industry analysts note that while the upfront cost of such systems is higher than that of a gas generator, the total cost of ownership over a decade is often lower when factoring in fuel, maintenance, and replacement cycles. With battery technology maturing and prices declining, home backup energy storage is becoming accessible to a broader audience.BLUETTI continues to expand its product lineup, with upcoming releases expected in the high-capacity home battery segment and enhanced solar integration — further cementing its role as a technology pioneer in clean energy.

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