Seattle REconomy and City of Seattle announce opening of Reuse Commons Lake City 

OED Director Beto Yarce with Mayor Katie Wilson, Seattle Restored Program Manager Brooke Sanders, with City employees and community partners at the opening of Reuse Commons Lake City.

Seattle, WA – (July 14) Reuse Commons Lake City is a new community hub designed to expand reuse, repair, and sharing services while strengthening neighborhood vibrancy, supporting small businesses, and advancing Seattle’s environmental and economic goals.

Located in the former Aurora Rents building, this 7,000‑square‑foot space brings together multiple reuse, repair, and share–focused organizations under one roof. The one‑year pilot is supported by Seattle Public Utilities, the Office of Economic Development’s Seattle Restored program, and the Lake City Business Alliance.

“Sharing resources is how we succeed as a collective,” said Josh Epstein, executive director of Seattle REconomy. “It is how we can all live in abundance. The Reuse Commons is a center to build and strengthen our community through reuse and repair”

With shared infrastructure, workshop space, and retail areas, the partnership between Seattle REconomy and the business partners allows small businesses to grow more efficiently while making it easier for residents to participate in sustainable, community‑building activities.

“Seattle is committed to making reuse and repair accessible, affordable, and part of daily life,” said Mayor Katie B. Wilson. “This partnership with Seattle REconomy shows how public‑nonprofit collaboration can strengthen neighborhoods, reduce waste, and support small businesses.”

This partnership advances shared goals around waste prevention and climate action. Every year, Seattle throws out up to 35,000 tons of furniture, textiles, electronics, and small appliances, making up nearly 9% of Seattle’s total waste. Extending the life of these products reduces emissions, conserves resources, and minimizes pollution, particularly in communities most affected by landfills and industrial waste.

Washington is home to more than 15,000 small businesses that keep materials in circulation through repair, resale, and reuse. The opening of Reuse Commons Lake City will bring new foot traffic, activity, and economic opportunity into the Lake City neighborhood. By transforming a long‑vacant building into a lively community hub, the project boosts local vibrancy and provides low‑barrier space for small businesses that otherwise struggle to secure affordable facilities.

“The Furniture Repair Bank keeps furniture out of the landfill, trains volunteers and the next generation of furniture restorers, and furnishes the homes of people transitioning into stable housing, said Maura Dilley from Furniture Repair Bank. “The Reuse Commons helps reuse and repair organizations work together to grow Seattle’s circular economy – creating a market for skilled restoration workers, reducing waste, and making it easier for more people to access the essentials that turn a house into a home.”

Partner organizations at Reuse Commons Lake City will leverage shared storage, processing space, retail areas, and marketing support, helping them focus on serving customers and growing their operations. This pilot also creates new green job pathways and hands‑on learning experiences that will support the next generation of repair and reuse workers.

Reuse Commons Lake City visitor activities

Shop for affordable, used goods including tools, bikes, household items, and upcycled art

Get items repaired, including clothing, appliances, tools, and more

Borrow equipment and take advantage of tool‑lending services

Participate in workshops on home maintenance, sewing, gardening, landscaping, and other useful skills

Attend community events and connect with neighbors

Drop off reusable items for donation

Learn repair skills and explore new green‑career pathways

Businesses located in Reuse Commons Lake City

Salvation Art Collective

Redyoos

Furniture Repair Bank

Andrew Lee, General Manager/CEO, Seattle Public Utilities

Seattle Public Utilities is proud to support a space that enables residents to repair, share, and reuse the items they depend on. Reuse Commons Lake City demonstrates what’s possible when community partners come together to keep materials out of landfills, reduce costs for households, and strengthen the small businesses that power our circular economy. By extending the life of everyday products, we also advance Seattle’s climate‑action goals—cutting carbon emissions, conserving resources, and building a more resilient and sustainable future for our communities.

Lylianna Allala, Director of the Seattle Office of Sustainability & Environment

Climate action is about reducing pollution from sectors like waste, and it’s also about creating neighborhood spaces where people can connect, learn, and lead their own sustainable solutions. Reuse Commons Lake City is helping community members access green jobs, affordable and long-lasting goods, and a network to share and repair together. The Office of Sustainability has been collaborating with Lake City community groups for years to advance environmental justice. Seattle REconomy, Seattle Public Utilities, the Office of Economic Development, and the Lake City Business Alliance are setting an excellent example for what community-centered climate leadership can look like.

Beto Yarce, Director, Seattle Office of Economic Development

Public-private partnerships like this one with the City, Lake City Business Alliance, and Seattle REconomy are crucial for the work we do for our small businesses and entrepreneurs, but also to progress big plans for neighborhoods, the environment and workforce development. I am grateful for all of the partners in this project, and look forward to our lessons learned so we can improve it for the next installment.

Chris Leverson, Executive Director, Lake City Business Alliance

The Lake City Business Alliance is thrilled to see Reuse Commons active in Lake City and helping to fill a huge void in our central business district. Their commitment to community and model of circular economy while creating a cooperative space, aligns deeply with broader efforts to ensure Lake City remains vital and responsive to our neighbors. We couldn’t ask for better partners in Lake City.

Xenia Dolovovoa, Founder/Executive Director, Furniture Repair Bank

The Furniture Repair Bank keeps furniture out of the landfill, trains volunteers and the next generation of furniture restorers, and furnishes the homes of people transitioning into stable housing. The Reuse Commons helps reuse and repair organizations work together to grow Seattle’s circular economy—creating a market for skilled restoration workers, reducing waste, and making it easier for more people to access the essentials that turn a house into a home.

Alexandra Kurhan, Founder, Salvation

Because of this partnership with the Reuse Commons, SALVATION will be able to host upcycled art classes and workshops in a dedicated maker-space, where community can connect and learn how to make creative use of materials that would otherwise have been discarded or overlooked. This opportunity would not have been financially possible for us without this collaboration, and we are so excited to be part of the Lake City community

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About Lake City Business Alliance

Lake City Business Alliance (LCBA) supports a thriving, connected, and welcoming community though business support, advocacy, and community building.

About Seattle Office of Economic Development

Our core purpose is leading projects and making investments that open up access to economic opportunities, reduce the racial wealth gap, and encourage innovation and growth.

Our work is guided by the Future of Seattle Economy framework, which identified five strategic pillars and, via Resolution 32099, serves as the City of Seattle’s economic development policy framework.

About Seattle Public Utilities

Seattle Public Utilities provides essential drinking water, wastewater, drainage, and solid waste services to Seattle residents and businesses. Through its commitment to sustainability, equity, and operational excellence, SPU works to protect public health and the environment while delivering reliable, affordable utility services to the community.

About Seattle REconomy

Seattle REconomy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing our community’s footprint and increasing our climate resilience through sharing resources, knowledge, and practical solutions. They promote economies of reuse and sharing through innovative programs like tool libraries, community bike shops, and DIY classes