Antivirulence Therapeutics Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Research By The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company's Antivirulence Therapeutics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The antivirulence therapeutics market is quickly gaining traction as a promising solution to combat infectious diseases without relying solely on traditional antibiotics. With growing concerns about antimicrobial resistance and hospital-acquired infections, this market is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Let's explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and the trends shaping its future.

Rapid Market Growth and Projections in the Antivirulence Therapeutics Market

The antivirulence therapeutics market has witnessed significant expansion recently, with its size expected to rise from $1.45 billion in 2025 to $1.68 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This past growth was largely fueled by the increasing global challenge of antimicrobial resistance, the rising number of infections acquired both in hospitals and communities, limitations associated with conventional antibiotic treatments, heightened funding in infectious disease research, and advances in microbiology and pathogen genomics. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to accelerate further, reaching $3.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.0%, driven by growing demand for alternative non-antibiotic therapies and precision infectious disease treatment options.

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Factors Contributing to Future Expansion of the Antivirulence Therapeutics Market

One critical element encouraging market growth is the rising adoption of antimicrobial stewardship programs designed to optimize infection management and reduce antibiotic misuse. Additionally, advancements in bacteriophage therapies and biologics-based treatments are opening new avenues in combating infections without promoting resistance. Innovations in artificial intelligence for pathogen and virulence modeling are also playing a key role, enhancing drug discovery and personalized therapeutic approaches. Key emerging trends include the use of precision medicine to create targeted antivirulence drugs, cloud-based integration of genomic and pathogen data for research purposes, and IoT-enabled systems for real-time infection tracking and outbreak monitoring.

Understanding Antivirulence Therapeutics and Their Mechanism

Antivirulence therapeutics represent a novel class of treatments that focus on neutralizing the harmful factors produced by pathogens rather than directly killing or inhibiting their growth. By disarming the mechanisms microbes use to cause disease, these therapies reduce the aggressiveness of infections and facilitate more effective clearance by the host’s immune system. This approach helps to minimize the selection pressure that typically leads to antimicrobial resistance, offering a promising alternative to traditional antibiotics.

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Hospital-Acquired Infections as a Key Market Driver

The growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is a significant factor pushing demand for antivirulence therapeutics. HAIs are infections patients contract during medical care that were not present or incubating at admission. Poor infection control measures—such as insufficient hand hygiene, inadequate sterilization of equipment, and failure to adhere to safety protocols—have contributed to the spread of pathogens within healthcare facilities. Antivirulence therapeutics help combat HAIs by targeting bacterial virulence factors like toxin production, adhesion, and quorum sensing to reduce pathogen severity without killing bacteria, thereby also helping to curb antimicrobial resistance. For instance, a November 2024 report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare highlighted that in 2022–23, hospital-acquired complications occurred in 115,000 public hospitalizations (2.0%) and 34,200 private hospitalizations (0.8%), with healthcare-associated infections accounting for 37% of these complications.

Antimicrobial Resistance as a Growing Concern Boosting Market Demand

Another major factor driving the antivirulence therapeutics market is the surge in antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to resist medications once effective against them. This resistance has been exacerbated by the overuse and misuse of antibiotics in both human healthcare and livestock farming, allowing drug-resistant strains to proliferate. Because antivirulence drugs target mechanisms that contribute to a pathogen’s ability to cause disease rather than killing the pathogens themselves, they reduce the selective pressure that fosters resistance development. According to a November 2025 update from the UK Health Security Agency, the incidence of antibiotic-resistant infections increased by 9.3% compared to 2023, underscoring the urgent need for alternative therapeutic strategies like antivirulence agents.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the antivirulence therapeutics market, thanks to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research funding, and growing focus on innovative infectious disease treatments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising infection rates, and expanding adoption of new therapies. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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