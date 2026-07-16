Luxaviation expands global fleet with nine aircraft additions across Europe and Asia-Pacific

Luxaviation fleet expansion

Two Gulfstream G700s & one Gulfstream G800 in Asia-Pacific / Only operator in the UK to manage three Embraer Praetor 600

The addition of aircraft ranging from the Citation CJ1+ and Challenger 604 to the Gulfstream G700 and G800 demonstrates the strength and diversity of our operating capabilities” — Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group

LUXEMBOURG, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxaviation Group, one of the world’s largest business aircraft operators, is expanding its global fleet with nine recent and planned aircraft additions across Europe and Asia-Pacific, including two Gulfstream G700s and one Gulfstream G800, all ultra-long-range aircraft.The expansion broadens Luxaviation’s offering across several aircraft categories and reinforces the Group’s operational presence in key European and Asia-Pacific markets.In Asia-Pacific, Luxaviation has strengthened its ultra-long-range capabilities with the arrival of two Gulfstream G700s and one Gulfstream G800. The aircraft enhance the Group’s ability to serve long-range business aviation requirements across the region and support owners seeking aircraft management capabilities across multiple jurisdictions.In Europe, a Bombardier Challenger 604 and a Gulfstream G550 have joined the Luxaviation UK fleet and are available for charter. A further Challenger 604 is scheduled to enter service with Luxaviation UK in the coming weeks.Luxaviation UK has also become the only operator in the United Kingdom to manage three Embraer Praetor 600 aircraft, marking an important milestone for its aircraft management activities. Further aircraft joining the Group include the first Gulfstream G700 for Luxaviation Belgium, a Citation CJ1+ for Luxaviation France and a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter for the Starspeed and Heliflite charter operation.The expanded fleet provides aircraft owners with access to enhanced management solutions supported by Luxaviation’s global operating platform and local market expertise. It also gives charter clients greater operational flexibility and a wider choice of aircraft across different mission profiles, from regional travel to ultra-long-range flights and helicopter operations.Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, says: “The addition of aircraft ranging from the Citation CJ1+ and Challenger 604 to the Gulfstream G700 and G800 demonstrates the strength and diversity of our operating capabilities and the confidence aircraft owners place in Luxaviation. By combining deep local operational expertise with a global aircraft management, charter and compliance platform, we can support owners throughout the aircraft lifecycle while giving charter clients access to a broader range of aircraft, missions and destinations.”The expansion reflects Luxaviation’s continued investment in international growth and its long-term commitment to strengthening its aircraft management and charter services in key business aviation markets worldwide.

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