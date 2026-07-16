Aphros by Ke Jiang Wins Iron in A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Award

Aphros

Ke Jiang Receives Iron A' Design Award for Aphros, a Modular and Sustainable Transformable Garment System

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Aphros by Ke Jiang as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Fashion , Apparel and Garment Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of fashion design, acknowledging works that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards. This recognition places Aphros among a distinguished group of designs evaluated by an international jury panel through a blind peer-review process. The achievement highlights the dedication and creative capacity that Ke Jiang has brought to the development of a transformable bottomwear concept. For the broader fashion community, this honour underscores the growing importance of versatile and sustainable apparel solutions.The Iron A' Design Award for Aphros holds relevance not only for Ke Jiang but also for the fashion industry and consumers seeking conscious alternatives to conventional wardrobes. As demand for modular and adaptable clothing continues to rise, Aphros addresses the practical need for garments that transition seamlessly between casual and formal contexts. The design aligns with contemporary industry movements toward reduced overconsumption and elevated functional elegance. By offering a single garment that adapts to diverse occasions, the work reduces wardrobe volume while supporting personal expression. These qualities position Aphros as a meaningful contribution to evolving fashion standards and everyday usability.Aphros is a transformative fashion system centered on a sculpted, tech-infused bodysuit with interchangeable bottom pieces. Its core innovation lies in modular versatility, allowing the minimalist lower body to serve as a base for varied styling, from tailored trousers to evening skirts. Victorian-inspired sleeves, shaped through sculptural tailoring with internal boning and foam structuring, merge narrative depth with cutting-edge materiality. A scale-like mesh overlay, laser-cut from sustainable polymer textiles, and magnetic modular connectors enable effortless interchange of components. The stretch cotton base layer employs seamless knitting technology for second-skin comfort, while thermoformed translucent polymer elements combine couture craftsmanship with wearable-technology innovation.The recognition of Aphros may inspire future explorations into narrative-driven and adaptive garment systems within Ke Jiang's practice. The Iron A' Design Award serves as encouragement to continue refining the balance between cultural storytelling, sustainability, and functional design. This acknowledgment supports further experimentation with materials and modular construction methods that reduce waste and broaden styling possibilities. As a motivation for continued exploration, the honour reinforces a commitment to conscious consumption and innovation in adaptive wear.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website, where additional details about the work and its designer are available. Visitors can view imagery, read the design statement, and explore the broader context of the recognition.About Ke JiangKe Jiang is a designer and educator currently serving as faculty in Visual Communication Design at the Communication University of China. Born in China and having studied in France and the United States, she brings a cross-cultural perspective to her creative and academic practice. Her work explores the integration of narrative concepts with functional garment systems, often focusing on sustainable transformation and adaptive wear. Jiang's approach combines material experimentation with cultural research, reflecting her commitment to innovation in both design and teaching.About Divine The ShopDivine The Shop is a fashion brand registered in Switzerland and founded by designer Ke Jiang. The brand focuses on conceptual and narrative-driven apparel, often exploring themes of cultural hybridity, garment versatility, and sustainability. Through its collections, Divine The Shop seeks to offer thoughtful solutions that bridge storytelling with practical and adaptable design.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. This recognition acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles alongside creativity in execution. In the Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design category, evaluation criteria include innovative material use, originality, aesthetic appeal, functionality and comfort, sustainability considerations, cultural relevance, commercial viability, wearability, inclusivity, technological integration, and ethical manufacturing practices. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and technical competence that contribute to their fields. The designation reflects the skill and dedication of creators who address real-world needs through thoughtful design that improves quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Award is a respected international competition that offers an opportunity for global recognition while encouraging new directions in fashion design. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including fashion designers, clothing brands, fashion houses, apparel manufacturers, and design agencies, whose entries are blind peer-reviewed by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is a juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior designs that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://fashiondesigncompetitions.net

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