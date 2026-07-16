Home Automation Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $134 Billion By 2030

Home Automation Market Report 2026 Regions Home Automation Market Report 2026 Segments Home Automation Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Home Automation Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Home Automation market to surpass $134 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Digital Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $4,811 billion by 2030, with Home Automation to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Home Automation market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Home Automation Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the home automation market in 2030, valued at $45 billion. The market is expected to grow from $26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to cross-border standardization of smart home protocols enabling device interoperability across the region, regional expansion of utility-led smart home demand response programs for energy grid stabilization, growing adoption of multi-dwelling unit smart building platforms across urban centers, harmonized regional cybersecurity frameworks for connected home devices, and expanding broadband and wireless connectivity networks supporting seamless home automation integration across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Home Automation Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the home automation market in 2030, valued at $41 billion. The market is expected to grow from $24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rapid deployment of professionally monitored smart security systems with AI-powered threat detection, strong consumer adoption of whole-home energy management platforms integrated with solar and battery storage, increasing integration of smart home features with health monitoring including fall detection, air quality sensing, and medication reminders, growing market for DIY smart home installation kits through big-box retailers, and continuous innovation by technology companies to enhance interoperability, user experience, and connected home functionality.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Home Automation Market In 2030?

The home automation market is segmented by product into lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, entertainment, and other products. The security and access control market will be the largest segment of the home automation market segmented by product, accounting for 34% or $46 billion of the total in 2030. The security and access control market will be supported by the increasing concerns regarding residential safety and property protection, rising adoption of smart locks, video doorbells, and AI-enabled surveillance systems, growing demand for remote access and real-time monitoring capabilities, expanding integration of biometric authentication and mobile-based access technologies, and continuous advancements in cloud-connected security ecosystems to improve convenience, responsiveness, and threat detection capabilities in smart homes and commercial spaces.

The home automation market is segmented by technology into wired home automation system and wireless home automation system.

The home automation market is segmented by end user into residential, commercial, and other end users.



What Is The Expected CAGR For The Home Automation Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the home automation market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Home Automation Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global home automation market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance IoT device interoperability, accelerate integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in smart home products, and strengthen adoption of standardized connectivity solutions across connected home ecosystems.

Rising Demand For IoT Device Interoperability - The rising demand for IoT device interoperability is expected to become a key growth driver for the home automation market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly seeking seamless communication between smart lighting systems, thermostats, surveillance devices, entertainment platforms, and connected appliances within unified home ecosystems. Interoperability enhances user convenience by enabling centralized control through smartphones, voice assistants, and cloud-based platforms. Technology providers are therefore focusing on open communication protocols and cross-platform compatibility to improve connectivity and simplify installation processes. This transition toward integrated smart home environments is reinforcing steady market expansion. As a result, the rising demand for IoT device interoperability is anticipated to contribute approximately 1.8% annual growth to the market.

Integration Of AI And ML In Next-Gen Products - The integration of AI and ML in next-gen products is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the home automation market by 2030. The adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies is enabling smart devices to deliver predictive automation, adaptive energy management, behavioral learning, and personalized user experiences. AI-powered assistants and intelligent control systems are improving operational efficiency while enhancing security, comfort, and convenience within connected homes. Continuous advancements in edge computing and cloud analytics are further accelerating the deployment of intelligent automation products across residential and commercial environments. Consequently, the integration of AI and ML in next-gen products is projected to contribute around 1.7% annual growth to the market.

Emergence Of Matter Standard For Interoperability - The emergence of Matter standard for interoperability is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the home automation market by 2030. The introduction of the Matter connectivity standard is simplifying integration between smart home devices from different manufacturers, reducing compatibility challenges and improving consumer confidence in connected technologies. Standardized communication protocols enable faster device setup, enhanced cybersecurity support, and reliable cross-platform operation across automation ecosystems. Manufacturers and technology companies are increasingly adopting Matter-enabled products to expand ecosystem compatibility and improve user accessibility. As interoperability standards gain wider adoption globally, deployment of smart home solutions is expected to accelerate significantly. Therefore, the emergence of Matter standard for interoperability is projected to contribute approximately 1.6% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Home Automation Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the lighting control market, the security and access control market, the HVAC control market, the entertainment market, and the other products market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $57 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of connected living technologies, increasing consumer preference for intelligent energy management systems, growing deployment of smart surveillance and remote monitoring solutions, expanding integration of voice-enabled assistants and cloud-based automation platforms, and continuous advancements in wireless connectivity and user-centric smart home ecosystems. This momentum reflects the consumer electronics industry’s focus on improving convenience, optimizing energy efficiency, and enhancing digital lifestyle experiences, accelerating growth across the global home automation ecosystem.

The lighting control market is projected to grow by $10 billion, the security and access control market by $20 billion, the HVAC control market by $8 billion, the entertainment market by $13 billion, and the other products market by $6 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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