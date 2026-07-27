Dawson School’s Class of 2026 Outpaces the Nation in One of the Most Competitive Admissions Years on Record

Acceptances span 30+ states, 8+ countries, 3 Ivy and Ivy Plus institutions, and some of the world’s most selective, innovative, and values-driven universities.

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year that experts called one of the most difficult application cycles in history, Dawson School ’s 44 graduates earned a combined 269 college acceptances, achieving a 64% admit rate compared to the 48% national average."This class is a testament to what happens when students are genuinely known and genuinely challenged," said Sarah Morissette, Dawson’s Director of College Counseling. "These results don’t happen by accident. They happen because of years of deep relationships between students and the adults in this building, and because our students show up as their full, authentic selves. Colleges notice that."By the NumbersThe Class of 2026’s 269 acceptances reflect breadth and depth in equal measure. Dawson graduates were accepted to institutions across more than 30 states and eight countries. Acceptances included:47 Colleges of Distinction11 of the Top 50 National Universities9 of the Best Value/ROI institutions10 of the Best Student Experience institutions7 of the Most Innovative Universities in America3 Ivy and Ivy Plus institutions“Ninety-three percent of our graduates were accepted to at least one of their top three schools,” said Morissette. “Yes, our students stand out, but more importantly, this is what happens when students and their families are truly counseled to find their fit, and have the support they need well ahead of college application season.”Notable AcceptancesIvy League schools like Cornell, Dartmouth, and the University of Pennsylvania.Selective liberal arts schools like Williams, Wellesley, Bryn Mawr, RhodesInternational offers from Imperial College London, Trinity College Dublin, University of St Andrews, University of Amsterdam, and McGill.Other esteemed colleges include Tufts, Northeastern, Wake Forest, Washington University in St. Louis, and the University of British Columbia.Behind the Results: A College Counseling Program Built for Every StudentDawson’s college counseling program offers a 30:1 student-to-counselor ratio, well below the national average and surrounding high schools, with personalized guidance beginning in 9th grade. Students work one-on-one through dedicated college counseling coursework, essay writing boot camps, PSAT coaching and on-site testing, and direct meetings with more than 100 college admissions representatives who visit campus each year.Dawson students also build competitive applications through rigorous academics, the Connections internship program, community service and leadership, dual enrollment with CU Boulder, and specialized programming that lets students go deep in a specific field.The counseling team is experienced in navigating athletic recruiting and specialized pathways, including the arts and military service.The Class of 2026 academic profile:Middle 50% Weighted GPA: 3.81–4.20Middle 50% SAT: 1240–1440Middle 50% ACT: 27–33In Their Own Words"Dawson has given me the opportunity to thrive amongst students who love to learn and teachers who care. I’m very grateful for this community and all it has provided."— Clara N., Class of 2026, Williams College“Dawson has equipped me with a vast set of skills to use in my future and has set me up for success in my post-graduation plans."— Oliver M., Class of 2026, University of Oregon"At Dawson, I found myself surrounded by faculty who supported me not only in school but in achieving my dreams. I am the person I am today because of the incredible experience I had at Dawson."— Kenna S., Class of 2026, Washington University in St. LouisAbout Dawson SchoolDawson School is an independent K–12 college-preparatory school in Lafayette, Colorado, dedicated to excellence of mind, body, and character. On 107 acres, flanked by Flatiron views, Dawson prepares students to become resilient problem-solvers who bring their best to the world. Students are known here. They are challenged here. And they leave here ready for what’s next. Learn more at dawsonschool.org.

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