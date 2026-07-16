FRP Moto Launches RMB Rebel Drag Mini Bike Roller Kit

FRP new RMB Rebel Drag Racing Mini Bike Roller Kit FRP MOTO user designs their own mini bike with RMB Rebel Drag Racing Mini Bike Roller Kit

A 90% assembled, $579.99 rolling chassis that reduces the parts-matching, brake-fitting, and fabrication work behind drag mini bike builds.

The engine should be the part riders choose—not the reason they have to redesign the rest of the bike. The RMB Rebel solves the major chassis and fitment decisions while preserving builder freedom.” — Wei, CEO of FRP Moto

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buying a Predator 212 is often the easiest part of building a drag mini bike. The project becomes harder when a bare frame still needs compatible wheels, hubs, brakes, controls, and mounting hardware—and the builder discovers that additional drilling, welding, or fabrication may be required before those parts work together. FRP Moto is addressing that problem with the new RMB Rebel Drag Racing Mini Bike Roller Kit , a purpose-built, 90% assembled rolling chassis priced at $579.99.Instead of giving builders another bare frame and a long parts list, the RMB Rebel arrives with its frame, fork, wheels, tires, dual-piston hydraulic rear brake, seat, handlebars, and rider-position components already assembled. Builders add an engine, clutch, chain, throttle, and grips to complete the machine around their preferred power and gearing setup.“The engine should be the part riders choose—not the reason they have to redesign the rest of the bike,” Wei, the CEO of FRP Moto, said. “The RMB Rebel solves the major chassis and component-fitment decisions while preserving the freedom to choose the engine, gearing, and final build.”A Middle Ground Between a Bare Frame and a Premium RollerCurrent search results for drag mini bike frames generally lead builders toward one of two options: a lower-cost bare frame that still requires substantial parts sourcing, or a premium roller kit priced well above $1,000. The RMB Rebel is designed to fill the space between them.The RMB Rebel is not a complete running mini bike, but it is considerably more complete than a conventional frame kit. Its standard configuration includes purpose-built drag geometry, a stretched wheelbase, a narrow-front and wide-rear stance, a one-inch carbon steel fork, a narrow street-style front tire, and an 11 x 7.10-5 semi-slick rear tire on a custom-designed hub.A dual-piston hydraulic rear brake is included, eliminating another major component search. A lengthened seat with an angled upper surface helps support the rider during acceleration, while multi-position footpegs and two handlebar-position options allow builders to adjust the riding posture.Built for Predator 212 and Popular GX-Pattern EnginesThe RMB Rebel uses the common Honda GX-clone mounting pattern and is designed around engines frequently selected for custom 196cc–224cc mini bike builds. Compatible options include the Predator 212, Honda GX160 and GX200, Titan TX200, Tillotson 212, and other common horizontal-shaft GX-pattern engines with a 3/4-inch shaft.Briggs Animal and racing Briggs engines use a different mounting pattern and require the appropriate adapter plate. The engine and clutch are not included.With suitable gearing, Predator 212-powered mini bikes commonly reach approximately 30–45 mph. Actual performance varies according to engine configuration, gearing, rider weight, tire setup and track conditions. The RMB Rebel allows builders to select the engine and drivetrain that match their experience and intended application.Drag Geometry From the BeginningMany drag mini bikes begin as recreational frames that are later stretched or modified to accept a wider rear-wheel assembly. The RMB Rebel starts with a straight-line-focused chassis.Its stretched wheelbase and narrow-front, wide-rear layout create a low drag stance. The wide semi-slick rear tire provides a larger contact patch for launch traction, while the hydraulic rear brake gives builders a more capable stopping system than the basic mechanical or band brakes found on many entry-level mini bike platforms.Reinforced mounting areas and dedicated fuel-tank holes also prepare the chassis for wheelie bars, remote fuel cells, and other custom components, giving riders room to develop the build as their performance goals change.RMB Rebel vs. the GMB100 Rolling FrameThe RMB Rebel serves a different purpose from FRP Moto’s GMB100 rolling frame. The GMB100 is a versatile platform for recreational riding and general 99cc–212cc engine swaps. The RMB Rebel is intended specifically for drag-oriented projects, with its stretched chassis, narrow-front and wide-rear geometry, semi-slick rear tire, and acceleration-focused riding position.The launch expands FRP Moto’s “Grow With the Rider” approach into the drag mini bike category. The brand supports riders from their first gas mini bike through engine swaps, and custom builds with replacement parts, setup information, and the Predator 212 mini bike build guide.Pricing and AvailabilityThe RMB Rebel Drag Racing Mini Bike Roller Kit is available now from FRP Moto for $579.99. It is intended exclusively for off-road, closed-course, and private-property use. Riders should wear appropriate protective equipment and follow all applicable regulations.About FRP MotoFRP Moto is a California powersports brand producing gas mini bikes, dirt bikes, rolling chassis, replacement components, and performance upgrade parts. Built around the idea of “Grow With the Rider,” FRP Moto develops upgradeable platforms supported by parts availability, technical education, and a growing owner community.

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