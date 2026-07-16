Pencil Collection by Costis Receives Iron at A' Jewelry Design Award

Pencil Collection

Sculptural Bracelet Transforming an Everyday Pencil into Fine Jewelry Earns International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Pencil Collection, a bracelet created by Greek jewelry designer Costis , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Jewelry Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of jewelry design, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process. This recognition acknowledges Pencil Collection as an accomplished example of good design that meets the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. The distinction places the work within a body of internationally reviewed jewelry creations celebrated for their craftsmanship and originality.The recognition of Pencil Collection holds relevance for the wider jewelry industry, where the elevation of familiar forms into wearable art continues to resonate with collectors and design professionals. By reinterpreting a common object as a refined bracelet, the work reflects a growing appreciation for narrative-driven and sculptural jewelry. The design aligns with industry standards through its careful attention to comfort, proportion, and the integration of precious materials. For wearers, the piece offers both an expressive statement and a comfortable fit, demonstrating how thoughtful design can unite aesthetics with practical wearability.Pencil Collection brings out the beauty of a pencil, an object that may appear humble yet serves as the medium of Costis's creativity. The bracelet slides through the hand and rolls comfortably around the wrist, with careful study devoted to the volume of a rolled pencil and the distance between its two meeting edges. Distinguishing characteristics are faithfully recreated, including the writing tip and the end of the graphite, with the graphite point rendered as a specially cut ruby. The result is a blend of aesthetics, originality, creativity, and plasticity, achieved through resin prototyping, fusion, finishing, hand stone-setting, and rhodium plating, with each volume and proportion refined in Rhino modeling software.The Iron A' Design Award recognition may serve as encouragement for Costis to continue exploring the transformation of ordinary objects into extraordinary works of art. The distinction reinforces the studio's commitment to sculptural design and meticulous craftsmanship, supporting future collections that observe and reinterpret the surrounding world. This acknowledgment offers motivation for the continued pursuit of innovation and artistic expression within fine jewelry.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Costis, DesignerKonstantinos Chamamtzis, known professionally as Costis, is a Greek jewelry designer inspired by nature and the world surrounding us. His journey began at age six when he was captivated by a jewelry shop window in Athens, leading to an apprenticeship with a renowned jeweler at seventeen and formal studies at the Benvenuto Cellini Institute in Italy. At twenty-four, he opened his own design studio in Athens, gaining international recognition through collaborations with prestigious stores such as Neiman Marcus and exhibitions including the Couture Show in Las Vegas. His collections, such as Pencil and Snail Shell, showcase his ability to elevate everyday objects into extraordinary art through bold, three-dimensional designs, vibrant gemstones, and traditional craftsmanship, with Costis overseeing every step of production. Beyond jewelry, he is also a painter, sculptor, and writer, embodying the spirit of a Renaissance figure for whom luxury design remains the true passion.About Costis Jewelry StudioCostis is a company specializing in jewelry design, manufacturing, and trading, while also engaging in industrial design and bespoke assignments. Led by Konstantinos Chamamtzis, the studio is dedicated to transforming observed forms into sculptural, wearable creations. Each piece is realized with traditional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, reflecting a commitment to both artistry and quality.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. Within the Jewelry Design category, entries are assessed on criteria including innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, design aesthetics, integration of precious stones, uniqueness and originality, and technical proficiency. Recipients are recognized for demonstrating a solid understanding of design principles and creativity in execution, addressing real-world considerations through thoughtful design. The designation reflects competent technical characteristics linked with know-how and skill, alongside a capacity to provide quality of life improvements. It is a notable achievement that acknowledges practical innovation and the dedication of the creators behind well-considered jewelry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award is an international, juried competition that welcomes visionary jewelry designers, design agencies, companies, and brands to demonstrate their creativity and gain international exposure. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, jewelry industry experts, academics, and journalists, assessed against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the competition is held across all industries and is open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenjewelryawards.com

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