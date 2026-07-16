Trimas Refill Pod Jar by Himanshu Soni Wins Iron in A' Sustainable Design Award

Trimas

A' Design Award Recognizes Trimas Refill Pod Jar for Convenient and Sustainable Refillable Packaging Innovation

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Trimas, a refill pod jar developed by Himanshu Soni of Trimas Packaging, as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of sustainable product design, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process. This recognition acknowledges Trimas as a thoughtful response to the growing demand for refillable packaging that combines usability with environmental responsibility. The honor positions the work within a respected international standard for good design and highlights its contribution to the evolving sustainable packaging landscape.The recognition of Trimas holds meaningful relevance for the sustainable product industry, where refillable packaging is shifting from a voluntary trend toward a regulatory expectation. The European Union Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, introduced in 2024, requires major retailers to dedicate a portion of store space to refills by 2030, with several nations setting higher targets. Trimas addresses this transition by offering a refill solution that improves convenience while reducing material waste. For brands and consumers alike, the design demonstrates how sustainability and a premium product experience can coexist, advancing established practices toward more practical, user-centered outcomes.Trimas distinguishes itself through a flip-top lid that enables effortless one-handed access, eliminating the multi-step process associated with traditional screw caps. Users can dispense product directly from the top without removing the main cap, while the tethered lid stays attached to reduce loose components and waste. A tamper-evident ring provides safety assurance, breaking on first use without requiring any part to be discarded. The design secures the refill pod without rattling, supporting both durability and easy replacement. Constructed from three parts, the cap, the refill pod, and the jar, the design uses polypropylene with a mono-material approach under consideration to further enhance recyclability.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Trimas offers a foundation for continued development within Trimas Packaging, encouraging further refinement of sustainable and user-focused packaging systems. The acknowledgment may inform future projects that balance branding opportunities, regulatory compliance, and environmental goals. By demonstrating that refillable formats can deliver a premium experience, the design provides a reference point for ongoing exploration in recyclable materials and convenient functionality. This recognition serves as encouragement for the team to pursue further innovation in eco-conscious packaging solutions.Project MembersTrimas was designed by Himanshu Shekhar Soni, who led the design of the refill pod jar concept, including its flip-top lid mechanism, tamper-evident sealing, and sustainable material considerations.Interested parties may learn more about Trimas, view the design in detail, and explore information about its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Himanshu Soni - Trimas Packaging Rieke Packaging, part of TriMas Corporation, is a global manufacturer of dispensing, closure, and flexible packaging solutions. The company serves industries including beauty and personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets. Operating across 22 locations with approximately 2,200 employees, it develops products such as pumps, sprayers, caps, and bag-in-box systems, supporting product dispensing, protection, transportation, and storage. Rieke Packaging also provides custom-engineered solutions and focuses on evolving packaging requirements, including sustainability and e-commerce applications. Himanshu Soni - Trimas Packaging is based in the United States of America.About Trimas Packaging GroupTriMas Packaging, a group within TriMas Corporation, is a global designer and manufacturer of specialty dispensing, closure, and flexible packaging solutions. The group serves the beauty, personal care, food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. Its work spans a broad portfolio of products developed to meet diverse market needs and evolving sustainability requirements.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards . Recipients demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles alongside creativity in execution, offering practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields. Within the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative material use, waste reduction, recyclability, durability, life cycle assessment, sustainable manufacturing, user-centric design, and eco-friendly materials. The designation acknowledges works that integrate industry best practices and competent technical characteristics. Iron A' Design Award recipient designs are recognized for their thoroughness and their capacity to provide quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and contributors across the sustainable product and green design fields. Entries are assessed through a blind peer-review process, voted on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, academics, and practitioners. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://sustainableproductaward.com

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