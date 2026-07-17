Virrealismo Publishing Announces the Launch of The Law of Senraquan

The Law of Senraquan - Available From 16 July 2026 Virrealismo Publishing is an independent publisher specialising in speculative fiction that explores science, technology, society and humanity's possible futures.

The new novel by Lavirrealista launches July 17, inviting readers into a future where human evolution challenges the meaning of intelligence and belonging.

What happens when humanity no longer defines what it means to be human?” — Lavirrealista

NORWICH, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virrealismo Publishing is pleased to announce the launch of The Law of Senraquan, the new speculative science-fiction novel by Lavirrealista. The book will be available from 16 July, with its official launch taking place on 17 July 2026.Set within an interconnected speculative history spanning more than two and a half millennia, The Law of Senraquan imagines a future in which humanity's evolution is no longer driven by biology alone. Scientific innovation, engineered life and new forms of intelligence have transformed society beyond recognition, raising profound questions about identity, communication and what it truly means to belong.In this future, humans are no longer the dominant form of intelligent life. New social orders have emerged, shaped by the mysterious Senraquan, while humanity itself has become little more than a legacy of the past.Then an unexpected event changes everything.Following an error in a genetic cloning laboratory, a new being is created—one whose organic human inheritance is stronger than intended. Possessing a greater capacity for independent judgement, intuition, humour and unpredictability, this extraordinary individual challenges the assumptions on which an entire civilisation has been built.Is humanity's future determined by perfect design... or by the very imperfections it once sought to eliminate?The Law of Senraquan explores how scientific progress, engineered evolution and changing forms of intelligence may reshape not only civilisation, but the meaning of being human itself.The launch follows Virrealismo Publishing's earlier introduction to both the fictional universe and the ideas that helped shape it. Readers are now invited to experience the complete story for themselves.Book Availability (eBook): Links to other platforms and access to all the other books from the author are available at:Virrealismo PublishingAvailable from: 16 July 2026Official launch: 17 July 2026About Virrealismo PublishingVirrealismo Publishing is an independent publisher specialising in speculative fiction exploring science, technology, society and humanity's possible futures. Its publications invite readers to confront ideas that are unsettling, thought-provoking and deeply relevant.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.