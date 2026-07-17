Duluth Veteran and Speech Pathologist Invents Innovative Patent Pending Hygiene Towel Rack

Georgia-made Dryscentu™ tackles the damp towels and lurking odors almost every bathroom deals with.

I've spent my career solving everyday problems for the people in front of me.” — Otis J. Enoch

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people never think about whether their bath towel fully dries between uses — until they notice the stale smell that comes with a towel that stays damp. Otis J. Enoch, a speech pathologist, U.S. military veteran, and inventor based in Duluth, has designed a product to tackle exactly that: Dryscentu™, a patent-pending hygiene towel rack that actively dries towels using a built-in fan and keeps them smelling fresh with a replaceable fragrant capsule.Enoch has launched a grassroots GoFundMe campaign to fund the product’s first pilot batch, inviting the community to help bring a Georgia-built invention to market. The campaign crossed its first funding milestone within its opening days.Dryscentu addresses a problem almost every household quietly deals with: towels that never fully dry between uses, and the lurking odors that follow. Its built-in fan drives airflow through the towel to speed drying, while a replaceable fragrant capsule keeps both the towel and the bathroom smelling fresh. The rack is available in two configurations — a freestanding floor model and a no-drill over-door model — both finished in sculptural matte black.“Dryscentu came from noticing something almost every household deals with quietly — towels that never quite dry, and the lurking odors that follow. I wanted to build something practical that actually solves it, and build it right here in Georgia,” said Enoch.The invention reflects an unusual combination of backgrounds. Enoch is a licensed Speech-Language Pathologist who also holds a diploma in Biomedical Equipment Technology and an EPA 608 Universal HVAC certification — a blend of clinical and mechanical training that shaped both the product’severyday-hygiene focus and its airflow engineering. It is not his first invention: in 2010 he developed BioGulp, a biofeedback therapeutic device for patients with swallowing disorders that was registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.Dryscentu is protected under a U.S. provisional patent application, with a trademark filing also underway.“I’m not backed by venture capital — I’m a veteran betting on myself and asking my community to be part of it,” Enoch said. “Every dollar goes toward building the first real units and proving that a Georgia inventor can take a good idea all the way to the shelf. And a share reaches the exact person who might believe in it.”The GoFundMe campaign is live now and can be found through www.jelkyaservices.com and www.dryscentu.com . Supporters can contribute or share the campaign to help fund the pilot batch and the company’s pitch to retailers and investors.About Jelkya Services LLC Jelkya Services LLC is a veteran-owned small business based in Duluth, Georgia, founded in 2022 by Otis J. Enoch. The company develops practical consumer products designed to solve everyday problems, beginning with its debut product line, Dryscentu™.Learn more at jelkyaservices.com and dryscentu.com.(Note to editors: product concept images, founder photo, and additional background available on request via info@jelkyaservices.com.)

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