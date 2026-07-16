Royal Lab Morphis by Juiyi Yen Wins Iron in A' Public Awareness Design Award

Royal Lab Morphis

Volunteer-Based Learning Ecosystem Honored for Connecting Heritage Craft With Contemporary Practice

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Royal Lab Morphis by Juiyi Yen as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award within the Public Awareness, Volunteerism , and Society Design category. This recognition acknowledges a project that establishes a design-centered learning ecosystem, redefining streets, museums, and community venues as contextual laboratories. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected design accolades, and its Public Awareness, Volunteerism, and Society Design category holds considerable standing within the volunteerism field. The selection reflects a measured evaluation of works that demonstrate sound design principles and meaningful social contribution. Royal Lab Morphis stands as an outstanding example of good design serving community advancement.The recognition carries relevance beyond the achievement of Juiyi Yen, addressing a persistent gap between academic theory and practical application observed within Taiwan's learning environment. Royal Lab Morphis aligns with growing interest in experiential education and cross-cultural exchange, offering a framework that equips learners with applied skills and intercultural awareness. By transforming everyday urban spaces into open learning sites, the initiative supports educators, emerging professionals, and cultural institutions seeking sustainable models for knowledge transfer. The project strengthens the link between education and industry, turning learning from passive absorption into an active force for social impact. Its volunteer-based structure provides practical benefits for participants and communities alike.Royal Lab Morphis reframes learning as an evolving cultural ecosystem that links heritage craft with contemporary practice. Over three years, 13 master craftspeople in Tokyo and Taiwan mentored 123 learners, resulting in 75 percent tertiary admission among secondary students, 80 percent clarity for emerging professionals, and alumni returning as facilitators. The methodology treats education as a production system in which relationships, knowledge networks, and cultural assets function as core materials, shaped through participatory processes that combine digital documentation with sustainable material experimentation. Together these elements form a Knowledge Replication Protocol, an adaptable framework designed to support skill transfer across diverse cultural and geographic contexts. Partnerships with respected institutions such as Dentsu, ggg, and JAGDA helped demonstrate that community-based learning can operate professionally and securely.The Iron A' Design Award recognition offers a foundation for the continued development of the Borderless Learning model and its application across new cultural settings. Insights gathered from more than 150 participants indicate a scalable approach for addressing educational inequity and supporting cross-generational knowledge exchange. This acknowledgment serves as encouragement for the team to refine its participatory methods and extend its community-centered framework. The recognition supports further exploration into how heritage craftsmanship and contemporary practice can coexist within accessible learning environments.Project MembersRoyal Lab Morphis was developed by Juiyi Yen, who led the conceptual direction and overall design framework, together with Yunyun Li, Jaiye Wu, Yachieh Chang, and Jiayun Peng, who contributed to the collaborative creation, documentation, and execution of the initiative across its multiple cycles.Interested parties may learn more about Royal Lab Morphis, its designers, and its distinguishing qualities at the dedicated page prepared by the A' Design Award. The page offers further detail regarding the project's methodology, outcomes, and cultural partnerships.About Juiyi YenJuiyi Yen is an Assistant Professor and visual communication researcher whose work explores how language and meaning evolve through digital and sensory experiences. With an MFA in Design and Technology from Parsons School of Design, New York, and a BFA in Communications Design from Shih Chien University, Taipei, she is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Contemporary Visual Culture at the National Taiwan University of Arts. Drawing on over a decade of expertise in printing and bookbinding, Yen integrates semiotics, affect theory, and cross-sensory design to create interdisciplinary workshops and research that bridge art, education, and technology. Juiyi Yen is from Taiwan (China).About Royal Brand Integration Ltd.Royal Brand Integration Ltd. is a design integration studio founded by an educator with over fifteen years of experience in Taiwan's higher education sector. The studio brings together international and local perspectives, informed by professional training at Parsons School of Design and ongoing doctoral research in contemporary visual culture. The team consists of four core members specializing in visual design and print production, social media communication, front-end development, and motion graphics editing. Approximately seventy percent of the studio's work focuses on design-related projects, including brand identity, exhibition and curatorial visuals, product packaging, cross-regional event execution, and website development, while the remaining work involves cultural research, practice-based education, and international workshop programs. The studio also supports emerging creators by reviewing student-led exhibition proposals and providing funding to encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. This recognition acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles alongside creativity in their execution. Within the Public Awareness, Volunteerism, and Society Design category, evaluation considers criteria including innovative approach, impact on community, sustainability of project, volunteer engagement, project scalability, originality of concept, resource management, collaboration and partnership, cultural sensitivity, inclusivity and diversity, ethical considerations, and long-term effectiveness. Recipients are recognized for practical innovations that contribute to their fields and provide quality-of-life improvements. The designation reflects technical competence, specialized know-how, and the creative capacity of the creators behind each honored work.About A' Design AwardThe A' Public Awareness, Volunteerism, and Society Design Award is a highly respected competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential entities within the public awareness and volunteerism field. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, volunteerism industry experts, journalists, and academics, providing entrants with international exposure and recognition for their design capabilities. Organized across all industries since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://solidarityawards.com

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